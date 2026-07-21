CJP protesters remain at Jantar Mantar; Dipke apologises

Despite a police crackdown and heavy rain, Cockroach Janta Party protesters are continuing their demonstration at Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses the protest march towards Parliament outside the Kerala Bhawan, in New Delhi on July 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Cockroach Janta Party protesters continued their demonstration at Jantar Mantar despite heavy rain and a police crackdown during their 'Sansad Chalo' march.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke apologised to supporters, particularly women, who were allegedly beaten by police personnel without name tags.

The protest, which began on June 20, demands accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike, advocating for the protest's demands, has entered its 24th day, continuing even from Safdarjung Hospital.

Thousands had gathered for the march towards Parliament, leading to clashes with police who used force, including lathicharge and tear gas.

The Cockroach Janta Party protesters camped at Jantar Mantar through the night despite heavy rain, tight security and a police crackdown on them during the "Sansad Chalo" march a day ago.

On Tuesday morning, volunteers cleaned the protest site, while CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke apologised to supporters injured in the police action.

Security and Protest Site Conditions

Heavy security remained in place around the protest venue as volunteers were seen cleaning the stage, the only structure left standing after police removed the tents and other temporary installations on Monday.

Even the tent covering the stage was in a tattered condition. A group of young supporters narrated their experiences to Dipke, alleging that police personnel without name tags had beaten up the protesters, including women, and called them "terrorists".

Dipke was seen folding his hands and apologising to them.

He told the gathering that contrary to the allegations circulating on social media, none of the movement's leaders had abandoned the protest site.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das had gone to meet Union Minister J P Nadda in an effort to find a resolution to the standoff, he told them.

Dipke's Apology and Allegations

Later, in an X post, Dipke apologised to those injured in the crackdown.

"I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten up by male police officers. We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police," he wrote.

"To protect one Dharmendra Pradhan, who is responsible for the deaths of more than 20 students, the government was willing to spill the blood of many more young students," Dipke alleged.

"If you were injured and see this, please DM me. I want to speak to you personally and apologise. We will keep fighting for all of you," he said in another post, while separately describing the developments as, "Not a democracy."

Continued Hunger Strike and Demands

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike had entered its 24th day.

"Sonam Wangchuk is on the 24th day of his hunger strike. He is still fighting for us. We won't stop. Pradhan has to be sacked," Ranka said in a post on X.

Thousands of people gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday for the CJP's proposed march to Parliament despite heavy security arrangements, multi-layered barricades and prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Police used force, including lathicharge and tear gas shells, after protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, with both sides blaming each other for the violence.

The agitation, which began on June 20, seeks accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Wangchuk, who was forcefully shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on July 18, has continued his hunger strike from the hospital.