CJP protesters gathering at Jantar Mantar detained

Delhi Police has implemented stringent security measures, including detaining protesters and denying permission for a CJP demonstration at Jantar Mantar, to prevent any law and order issues in the national capital.

IMAGE: Delhi Police detain a few protesters who had started gathering at Jantar Mantar for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Delhi Police on Friday detained several protesters attempting to reach Jantar Mantar for a CJP demonstration.

Over 600 people with criminal records were preventively detained across Delhi's 15 districts ahead of the proposed protest.

Police are using drones and intensified surveillance to monitor potential mobilisers and maintain law and order.

Delhi Police denied permission for the CJP's proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar, citing security concerns.

Prohibitory orders are currently in force in the New Delhi area, with tightened security across the city.

Delhi Police on Friday detained several protesters, who were trying to reach Jantar Mantar for the proposed Cockroach Janta Party demonstration to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Heightened Surveillance And Detentions

Police are using drones to monitor protesters attempting to reach the protest site.

Sources said several protesters on way to Jantar Mantar have been detained this morning but did not specify the exact number.

Ahead of the CJP proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources said over 600 people with criminal records were detained across all 15 districts of the national capital as part of preventive measures.

The preventive action is aimed at ensuring that people with criminal backgrounds do not create a law-and-order situation during the proposed demonstration, the sources said.

Preventive Measures And Security Deployment

Police are also keeping a close watch on the movements of certain people, who could mobilise crowds or influence others to participate in the proposed protest, the sources said.

Surveillance has been intensified outside the residences of such people as part of the security measures, they added.

Police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations across the city, particularly in areas leading to Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations, to prevent any untoward incident.

The security arrangements include heightened surveillance and monitoring of the movement of people suspected of attempting to disrupt law and order. Police are also keeping a close watch on possible mobilisation efforts ahead of the proposed demonstration.

Protest Permission Denied

The proposed protest has prompted heightened security measures in the national capital, with police maintaining a strict vigil to prevent any breach of peace.

Delhi Police has denied permission to the CJP to hold its proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar, citing security considerations and procedural requirements.

Police have said that prohibitory orders are in force in the New Delhi area and appealed to people to abide by the restrictions.

Security arrangements have been tightened across Delhi in view of the proposed protest, with personnel deployed to maintain law and order and prevent any unauthorised gathering, the sources added.