Explore the recurring phenomenon of major public protests in Delhi, where demonstrators consistently attempt to march towards Parliament and other high-security zones to voice their demands, reflecting a significant aspect of India's civic landscape.

IMAGE: Security personnel carry out Lathi charge to disperse the protesters during CJP protest, in New Delhi, July 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CJP supporters recently attempted to march towards Parliament, echoing past major protests in Delhi.

Delhi has a history of significant public demonstrations, including the 2021 farmers' tractor rally and the 2011 Anna Hazare anti-corruption movement.

Protesters frequently target Parliament and other high-security areas in central Delhi to press their demands.

Key historical protests include the 2012 Nirbhaya protests, anti-CAA demonstrations, and the 2023 wrestlers' protest.

These demonstrations often lead to clashes with police, barricade breaches, and detentions, highlighting ongoing civic engagement.

As Cockroach Janata Party supporters attempted to march towards Parliament on Monday, leading to clashes with police and detentions, the scenes echoed some of Delhi's most defining public protests over the past 15 years, when thousands similarly tried to take their demands to the seat of power.

The 2021 Republic Day tractor rally was among the biggest protests to witness a march towards central Delhi.

As part of the year-long agitation against the three farm laws, tens of thousands of farmers entered the capital with tractors on January 26 after assembling at the city's borders.

While the rally had been permitted on designated routes, a section of the protesters breached barricades, deviated from the agreed routes and headed towards central Delhi, leading to clashes with police.

Some protesters also entered the Red Fort complex and hoisted the Nishan Sahib and farmers' union flags from its ramparts. More than 300 police personnel were injured in the violence.

Recent Protests And Police Confrontations

On Monday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters carrying the tricolour raised slogans and pushed through multiple police barricades while demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities.

The police used force to stop the protesters from marching towards Parliament.

Attempts to march towards Parliament or other high-security areas in central Delhi have featured in several major protests over the years, with demonstrators seeking to press their demands before the government.

Landmark Demonstrations In Delhi's History

The 2011 Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement was one of the largest public mobilisations witnessed in the capital. After Hazare's arrest, thousands gathered outside Tihar Jail before he shifted to Ramlila Maidan, where his 13-day fast drew large crowds demanding a stronger Lokpal law.

The 2012 Nirbhaya protests saw thousands of students, young professionals and citizens gather at India Gate and Raisina Hill before repeatedly attempting to march towards Parliament and Rashtrapati Bhavan. Police responded with water cannons, tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowds.

Key Protests Shaping Public Discourse

The anti-CAA protests in 2019 and 2020 again saw large demonstrations across Delhi. Student protests at Jamia Millia Islamia and the prolonged sit-in at Shaheen Bagh drew thousands of people, while road closures, heavy police deployment and temporary Metro station closures became common during the agitation.

The year-long farmers' protest against the three farm laws also turned Delhi's borders into major protest sites. Thousands of farmers camped at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur after being stopped from entering the city, with the demonstrations continuing until the Centre repealed the laws.

In 2023, several leading wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar attempted to march towards the newly inaugurated Parliament building before being stopped and detained by Delhi Police, drawing nationwide attention.

Monday's protest once again brought large crowds to the streets of central Delhi, adding to the list of major demonstrations that have unfolded in the national capital over the years.