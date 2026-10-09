CJP protest: Mail, Express trains cancelled; 57 metro stations to be shut

Major travel disruptions are set to hit Delhi with train cancellations and 57 metro station closures ahead of a planned protest by the Cockroach Janata Party demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

IMAGE: A member of Rapid Action Force walks next to barricades at the Jantar Mantar protest site in New Delhi. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points The Railway Board on Friday cancelled Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10.

Trains departing from originating stations after 2 pm on October 9 and arriving at New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 are cancelled at source.

The Cockroach Janata Party announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

Delhi police urged DMRC to shut 57 metro stations to prevent youths from joining the protest.

CEC Kumar faces allegations of voter-list tampering and bypassing colleagues to alter Form 6.

The Railway Board on Friday cancelled certain Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10.

Train Services Affected

According to a circular, trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on October 9 and scheduled to arrive at New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 will be cancelled at their originating stations.

"All Mail/Express trains starting at source after 14:00 Hrs today, ie, 9th Oct which are reaching New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on 10th October from 04:00 to 14:00 hrs be cancelled at source," the circular read.

The Railways cited unexpected road traffic between the two stations as the reason for the cancellations.

Protest Against CEC

The Cockroach Janata Party has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Metro Stations Shut Down

The Delhi police have urged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut 57 metro stations to scupper the movement of youths who may be coming to join the protest.

The 57 stations include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, INA, Hauz Khas, Azadpur, Jamia Millia Islamia, Shaheen Bagh, Welcome and Rohini West.

Kumar is facing allegations of voter-list tampering under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, a key document to register as a voter.