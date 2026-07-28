Maharashtra uncovers cross-border disinformation campaign during Gen Z protest

The Maharashtra Cyber Police have successfully uncovered a sophisticated cross-border disinformation campaign, utilising AI-generated content and deepfakes to manipulate public perception during a recent nationwide protest, highlighting the growing threat of digital propaganda.

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Key Points Maharashtra Cyber Police has identified over 500 social media profiles in a cross-border disinformation campaign.

The campaign used AI-generated content, deepfakes, and manipulated media to spread false narratives.

Anti-social elements from Pakistan and Middle Eastern countries were involved in targeting Indian audiences.

Legal action has been initiated against these accounts, and content removal is being sought.

The public is advised to exercise caution and verify information from government sources and credible news organisations.

The cyber police in Maharashtra has identified more than 500 social media profiles involved in a "coordinated cross-border disinformation campaign" during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) nationwide protest, officials said on July 28, Tuesday.

The Maharashtra Cyber conducted a monitoring drive involving large-scale Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), metadata examination, behavioural analysis and forensic examination of AI-generated and deepfake content circulating on social media when the CJP-led agitation over the NEET paper leak issue was ongoing, a police press release said.

Uncovering The Disinformation Network

The probe found that there was a coordinated network of social media accounts disseminating false, misleading and AI-generated content with the apparent objective of manipulating public perception, creating confusion, provoking unrest and disturbing public order, it said.

Technical analysis indicated the involvement of anti-social elements operating from outside India, particularly from Pakistan and certain Middle Eastern countries, who were amplifying misleading narratives targeting Indian audiences, the police said.

The Maharashtra Cyber has initiated legal action against these accounts and sought the removal of objectionable content from the social media platforms, the release said.

The police identified 429 objectionable social media posts and handles across platforms such as Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube. Around 100 accounts were operating from outside India, the officials said.

The content included digitally inflated crowd visuals, synthetic voice, cloned audio and manipulated videos attributed to public figures.

The Maharashtra Cyber also appealed to the people to exercise caution while sharing any information related to "sensitive public events", and verify it through government sources and credible news organisations before forwarding it.