Gorakhpur Protest: CJP Members Detained Over Pradhan Effigy

Three members of the activist group Cockroach Janata Party were detained in Gorakhpur after attempting to burn an effigy of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, protesting alleged irregularities in national examinations like NEET and CBSE.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three CJP members were detained in Gorakhpur for protesting Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Protesters attempted to burn an effigy, denouncing the minister over alleged examination irregularities.

The Cockroach Janata Party is an online movement demanding accountability for issues in tests like NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC.

Police initiated proceedings under preventive provisions related to breach of peace against the detained individuals.

Three people who claimed to be members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) were detained on Saturday as they tried to burn an effigy of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a protest in the Cantonment area here, police said.

The demonstrators held banners and placards denouncing the minister outside the Indira Bal Bihar, they said.

Why CJP Members Were Detained

Around 11 am, the protesters allegedly began preparations to burn an effigy of Pradhan, when Station House Officer (Cantt) Sanjay Singh, accompanied by a police team, reached the spot and detained three of them.

Rajat Chaudhary, Mohammad Afzal and Ankit Kumar were taken to the police station, while others dispersed.

Proceedings under preventive provisions related to breach of peace have been initiated against the detained individuals, and further legal action is being taken, the police said.

The Cockroach Janata Party is an online movement that has been demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC.