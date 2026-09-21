CJP joins Odisha students' stir, seeks minister's exit over textbook errors

Amidst growing student protests and political backing, Odisha faces a major controversy over widespread errors in school textbooks, leading to demands for the School and Mass Education Minister's resignation and urgent education reforms.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Students and political groups in Odisha are protesting significant errors found in school textbooks.

The Navnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NYCS) is leading a 'satyagraha' demanding the resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has officially backed the student agitation, calling for accountability and education reforms.

The Odisha government has initiated the distribution of corrected textbooks across the state amidst the protests.

Identified errors include misidentifying Isaac Newton, incorrect geographical placements, and mislabelled legislative assembly photos.

As the students' agitation over errors in school textbooks gains momentum in Odisha, the Cockroach Janta Party on Monday extended its support to the ongoing 'satyagraha' by the Navnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NYCS), which is demanding the resignation of school and mass education minister Nityananda Gond over the alleged irregularities.

The NYCS and Opposition BJD have announced plans to gherao the assembly on Tuesday over the textbook errors.

Both the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress have also announced to raise the textbook error issue in the House.

Political Support Fuels Textbook Error Protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders for the first time came forward to support the students' stir, giving a push to the ongoing agitation.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Assembly session starting Tuesday, the state government started the distribution of new textbooks across the state, after incorporating necessary corrections.

On the first day, around 45,000 books were distributed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jatani, Salipur and Nischintakoili.

The distribution includes Odia textbooks for classes 2 to 6, and Urdu textbooks for classes 6 to 8.

CJP co-convenor Sourav Das, who was in the city as part of the party's 'School Thik Karo' campaign, said it supported the demand for reforms in school education and accountability over the errors in textbooks.

"The CJP extends its support to the activists of NYCS who have been demanding reforms in school education and resignation of Gond over the errors in the textbooks," Das said.

"The government has spent Rs 380 crore for printing textbooks for schoolchildren, but they were found to have multiple mistakes. We feel that accountability should be fixed for the massive errors in the textbooks and the minister should resign," he told reporters.

Calls For Accountability And Minister's Resignation

Addressing the gathering at the NYCS protest site, Das called upon students and youths to join the peaceful Assembly gherao programme.

"There is huge frustration among youths and students over the prevailing education system. The government has failed to address the students' issue and provide jobs to youths," he said.

The CJP leader also asked why Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Gond could not come to the venue and talk to the agitators.

"Since the government is not listening to students and youths, we are forced to hit the streets and stage a peaceful agitation," Das said.

In a post on X, Das said, "Today, I am in Bhubaneswar to meet protesters and those on hunger strike under the banner of 'Nabnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan' protesting against school textbook irregularities. Joining me is Balkrishna Shukla, our Jt. Secretary Organisation and members of Odisha CJP."

Das said he had come to the state at the invitation of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) convenor Akshaya Kumar and NYCS leader Manwar Ali, who have been on hunger strike for over a fortnight over the textbook issue.

"Together, we will prepare a blueprint on education reforms and the issue relating to textbook errors," he said.

Das also referred to former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation following the NEET-UG question paper leak controversy and said Gond should similarly take accountability for the textbook errors.

Odisha BJP Rejects Allegations Amidst Widespread Errors

The Navnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan has meanwhile announced plans to gherao the Assembly on September 22, demanding reforms and greater transparency and accountability in the state's education sector.

Kumar said they had adopted Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent 'satyagraha' for reforms in the education sector.

They alleged that the state's education system had become dysfunctional and that the government was not concerned about improving it.

Rejecting Das' allegation, Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said, "The CJP is a B-Team of Congress and AAP. They are finding faults in the BJP-ruled states and remain silent when police assaults students and youths in Jharkhand. They are also silent over the students' issues in Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. CJP's allegations are purely political in nature."

At least 1,678 errors had been identified in 55 school textbooks for classes 1 to 8, officials said.

The errors include describing iconic scientist Isaac Newton as the "greatest pilot", placing Odisha's Niyamgiri Hills in Jharkhand and printing a photograph of the Karnataka legislative assembly while labelling it as the Odisha Legislative assembly.

In another error, Ganjam district was misidentified as Berhampur district. The introduction to the Odia alphabet in one of the textbooks was also found to be out of order, beginning with the letter 'Cha' instead of the basic vowels.