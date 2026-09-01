CJP hails SC relief for NEET protesters, seeks compensation

The Supreme Court has delivered a significant ruling, quashing all FIRs against NEET protesters and mandating a pan-India compensation policy for families affected by student suicides, reinforcing the right to democratic dissent.

IMAGE: CJP's Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Supreme Court quashes all FIRs against students who protested the NEET-UG paper leak, ensuring their future is not affected.

The court acknowledged the government's commitment to establish a pan-India compensation policy within three months for families impacted by student suicides related to the NEET crisis.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) hailed the decision as a victory for democratic protest and student voices.

The ruling sends a strong message that dissent cannot be suppressed through intimidation and police action.

CJP has called off its planned September 5 march, but will monitor the implementation of the compensation policy.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday termed the Supreme Court's decision to quash first information reports (FIRs) registered against National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET protesters a 'major victory' and said the government's commitment to frame a pan-India compensation policy within three months must now translate into relief for affected families.

The CJP said in a statement that the court's order provided relief to protesters who faced criminal cases for participating in the demonstrations over the NEET-UG paper leak crisis, including unidentified persons, and would also cover any similar FIRs subsequently found to have been left out of the lists submitted by the Centre and states.

Victory For Student Dissent

"Today's decision is a victory for every student who was told that raising their voice was a crime. We protested because the government refused to listen. Instead of answering students, the state responded with FIRs and police action," CJP founder and national convenor Abhijeet Dipke said.

The Supreme Court has now given relief to those who were 'dragged into criminal cases for exercising their democratic right to protest', he said, adding that the ruling should send a message that dissent cannot be suppressed through intimidation.

"Students should be in classrooms, not police stations. They should not have to take to the streets to demand basic accountability from their government. This decision should be a lesson to those in power that dissent cannot be silenced through intimidation," he said.

Compensation Policy For Affected Families

The CJP also welcomed the Supreme Court taking note of the government's commitment to formulate a pan-India compensation policy within three months for families of students who died by suicide in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak crisis.

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das said the commitment was significant for families that had been seeking recognition, accountability and financial support.

"There is no compensation for the loss of a child. Nothing can undo what these families have gone through. But the government cannot look away from its responsibility," Das said.

"The commitment made before the Supreme Court must now translate into a fair and transparent policy that reaches every eligible family," he said.

Das said the families had already waited long enough and should not have to continue fighting for recognition and relief.

CJP To Monitor Implementation

The CJP said it would monitor the implementation of the Supreme Court's directions and the government's three-month commitment on compensation.

It also said the September 5 march announced by the organisation had been called off following the developments before the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court's Specific Directives

The apex court quashed all FIRs registered against students who participated in the CJP-led protests across the country between July 20 and 25 and said the cases should not affect their future.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also directed the Centre to provide within three months compensation to families of students who ended their lives over the NEET paper leak.

Acceding to the Centre's request, the court, however, permitted Delhi Police to register fresh FIRs against 2,873 individuals with serious criminal antecedents who were present at the Jantar Mantar protest.