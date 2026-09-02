CJP effect: Unsafe school building in Rajasthan demolished

The Cockroach Janata Party's 'School Thik Karo' campaign successfully led to the demolition of an unsafe government school building in Rampura, paving the way for a new Rs 18 lakh facility in Rajasthan.

IMAGE: A dilapidated government school building in Rampura-Kanwarpura village is being demolished to make way for the construction of a new, safe school building, September 2, 2026 . Photograph: @ANI_MP_CG_RJ/X

Key Points A dilapidated government primary school building in Rampura, Jaipur, has been demolished.

The demolition followed a campaign by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) highlighting the school's unsafe condition.

The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 18 lakh for the construction of a new school building.

Funds for the new building were allocated from the District Mineral Foundation Trust and MLA grants.

The CJP's activism, despite facing confrontations, led to positive action for students.

A government school building whose rickety condition was exposed by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members last month was razed, officials said on September 2, Wednesday.

The old building of Government Primary School, Rampura (Kanwarpura), was bulldozed in the presence of district administration and education department officials.

"The building has been demolished," an official said.

The school had been declared dilapidated and unsafe following a technical survey in September 2025 and was subsequently taken out of use.

Funding For New School Building

The Rajasthan government last month announced that a new school building would soon be built at Rs 18 lakh.

Of the corpus, Rs 12 lakh was sanctioned from the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) on August 13 and another Rs 6 lakh from the MLA fund.

CJP's Campaign And Confrontation

The school hit the headlines after a CJP team visited Rampura village last month as part of its 'School Thik Karo' campaign to highlight the condition of government schools.

The visit led to a confrontation between CJP members and villagers and FIRs from both sides.

The CJP alleged that BJP workers had attacked its members, while villagers accused the visiting group of intimidating residents and creating a ruckus.

Community Hopes For Better Facilities

A teacher of the school, Asha, who was present at the site, said, "A new school building will be constructed here. A good space will be created. It is good for students as well as for teachers."

Jagdish Sharma, a local, said he had heard that the work on the school building is going to start soon.

"The government has already allocated funds, and students are going to get the new building," he said.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said that this was the same school in Rampura that used to operate out of a buffalo shed.

"Work has now begun there," he said.

"When we inspected the school, stones were thrown at us, women were assaulted, and vehicle windows were smashed. But once a good school is built for our children, it will all be worth it," he said in a social media post.