CJP denied Tiranga march nod in Cong-ruled Karnataka

Bengaluru Police have denied permission for the CJP's planned Tiranga March, citing a high court order that mandates Freedom Park as the designated protest site, amidst judicial custody for CJP leaders in a separate incident.

IMAGE: CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Key Points Bengaluru Police denied permission for the CJP's Tiranga March, citing a high court order.

The denial was due to organisers planning the march from Town Hall, while Freedom Park is the designated protest venue.

The march aimed to show solidarity with Cockroach Janta Party co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and spokesperson Saurav Das.

CJP leaders Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody on October 14 for allegedly violating peace bonds.

The leaders were detained last week and had signed bonds to maintain peace for a year.

The Bengaluru Police have denied permission for the Tiranga March organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, citing a high court order designating Freedom Park as the site for protests.

Why The March Was Denied

According to the organisers, the march was scheduled to begin at Town Hall here on Friday at 4 pm and conclude at the Quit India Memorial.

A senior police officer said permission was denied as the organisers wanted to hold the march at Town Hall, whereas the high court order designates Freedom Park as the venue for protests.

CJP Leaders In Custody

The march was being organised in association with Jagruta Karnataka, All India Students' Association (AISA) Karnataka and My Vote, My Right, in solidarity with Cockroach Janta Party co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and its spokesperson Saurav Das.

CJP leaders Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail on October 14 for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar in Delhi, which has been denotified as a protest area.

Das and Ranka had signed bonds to maintain peace for a year after they were detained last week.