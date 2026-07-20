Home  » News » CJP claims govt reached out for talks, to meet Nadda amid Parliament march

CJP claims govt reached out for talks, to meet Nadda amid Parliament march

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje July 20, 2026 13:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Amidst widespread protests, the Cockroach Janta Party is set to engage in talks with Union Minister J P Nadda.

Abhijeet Dipke

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses supporters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points

  • Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons to meet Union Minister J P Nadda.
  • Government initiated talks with CJP following widespread protests.
  • Protests demand accountability for alleged examination irregularities.
  • Demonstrators also seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
  • Thousands gathered near Parliament Street, braving security forces.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday said the government has reached out to them for talks and that two of its spokespersons will be meeting Union minister J P Nadda to put forth the activist outfit's demands.

There was no official word from the government on the talks.

 

This comes as thousands gathered near Parliament Street here and tried to march towards Parliament to demand accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, braving security forces' batons.

In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said, "It's 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet JP Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth have gathered in huge numbers."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

dharmendra pradhanexamination irregularitiesgovernment talkscjpj.p. nadda

More From Rediff

Hormuz Crisis Exposes India's Energy Risks

Hormuz Crisis Exposes India's Energy Risks
'India Has Only 15 More Years Left...'

'India Has Only 15 More Years Left...'
Doctor Who Won Court Case Over E20 Petrol

Doctor Who Won Court Case Over E20 Petrol

Related Stories

Wangchuk seeks temporary discharge from Safdarjung to...

Wangchuk seeks temporary discharge from Safdarjung to...

Quick Links

CJPNaddaKey Points Cockroach Janta PartyDharmendra PradhanUnionParliamentAshutosh RankaSaurav Das

Web Stories

Spain's 2nd Title in 8 Nations World Cup Club

Spain's 2nd Title in 8 Nations World Cup Club
Acer Aspire 3 (2026): 7 Things To Know

Acer Aspire 3 (2026): 7 Things To Know
7 Facts About The World Cup Final Stadium

7 Facts About The World Cup Final Stadium