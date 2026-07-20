CJP claims govt reached out for talks, to meet Nadda amid Parliament march

Amidst widespread protests, the Cockroach Janta Party is set to engage in talks with Union Minister J P Nadda.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses supporters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons to meet Union Minister J P Nadda.

Government initiated talks with CJP following widespread protests.

Protests demand accountability for alleged examination irregularities.

Demonstrators also seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Thousands gathered near Parliament Street, braving security forces.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday said the government has reached out to them for talks and that two of its spokespersons will be meeting Union minister J P Nadda to put forth the activist outfit's demands.

There was no official word from the government on the talks.

This comes as thousands gathered near Parliament Street here and tried to march towards Parliament to demand accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, braving security forces' batons.

In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said, "It's 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet JP Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth have gathered in huge numbers."