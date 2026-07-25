CJP claims first victory, says protests to continue at Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has achieved its first major success with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amidst widespread protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, though the agitation continues for further demands.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and others celebrate at the protest site after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns from his post, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following sustained protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The CJP, led by Abhijeet Dipke, declared Pradhan's resignation as the first major victory of their 36-day agitation.

Protesters vowed to continue their movement, demanding Rs 1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide and criminal action against those responsible for the leak and police atrocities.

The movement gained momentum after a 'cockroach' remark by CJI Surya Kant, which CJP founder Dipke credited for strengthening their resolve.

The agitation, which began on June 20, also saw participation from environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk and other student activists.

Loud cheers erupted at the Cockroach Janata Party protest site at Jantar Mantar after its founder Abhijeet Dipke announced Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation before the gathering, declaring that the movement had achieved its first breakthrough.

Pradhan's resignation sparked scenes of celebration at Jantar Mantar, where students and members of the CJP hailed it as the first major victory of their 36-day agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak, even as they vowed to continue the protest until their remaining demands are met.

CJP Celebrates First Victory In NEET Protest

Addressing the protesters, Dipke said, "Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned and this is the proof that if you don't get scared, you can win."

"You should not be scared to speak in a democracy. Only if you raise your voice, they will stay in line because they are sitting in power because of us," the CJP founder said.

Dipke, however, made it clear that the agitation would continue.

"We have two more demands. We will not go like that. We are cockroaches. Once it enters, it does not leave. Only one resignation has happened for now. Don't mess with the cockroach," he said.

Unfulfilled Demands And Ongoing Agitation

The CJP had been demanding Pradhan's resignation, Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in connection with the NEET paper leak controversy, and criminal action against those responsible for the alleged leak.

With Pradhan stepping down, Dipke described it as the movement's 'first victory' but reiterated that the remaining demands -- compensation for the bereaved families and action against those responsible for the alleged paper leak -- were yet to be fulfilled.

"The families of students who committed suicide should be given compensation. Action should be taken against police personnel who committed atrocities," he said.

Later, the CJP posted on X: 'We have won.'

Remembering Victims And Broadening Support

The celebrations were followed by a sombre moment as protesters observed a two-minute silence in memory of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy.

Dipke folded his hands, bowed to the ground and read out the names of the students before the silence was observed.

Addressing the gathering, he again demanded compensation for the affected families and action against police personnel accused of using excessive force against protesters.

"The youth of the country will not fall prey to Hindu-Muslim politics. If you get stuck in that, papers will be leaked and students will have to commit suicide," he said, as protesters responded with slogans of 'Hindu-Muslim politics nahi chalegi'.

The 'Cockroach' Remark And Movement's Genesis

Dipke also referred to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's reported 'cockroach' remark during court proceedings, saying the comment had inadvertently strengthened the movement.

"I thank CJI Surya Kant ji for calling us cockroaches. If you had not called us cockroaches, I would not have returned to India. If you hadn't called us cockroaches, the youth would not have been on the roads," he said.

"If you hadn't called us cockroaches, Dharmendra Pradhan would not have resigned. So thank you to the CJI," he said.

The CJP launched its protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20, demanding Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak, Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in connection with the controversy, and criminal action against those responsible for the alleged leak.

The agitation widened after police action against protesters on July 20, with the outfit also demanding action against police personnel accused of using force on demonstrators.

Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk later joined the protest and undertook a 26-day hunger strike before being forcibly taken to hospital, while several student activists also observed prolonged fasts in support of the movement.