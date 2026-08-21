CJP activist holds 'Sadak Satyagraha' hunger strike in Maha over poor roads

Cockroach Janta Party activist Vivek Tiwari's "Sadak Satyagraha" hunger strike continues in Palghar, Maharashtra, drawing political support as he protests the region's deteriorating road conditions and inadequate infrastructure.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party activist Vivek Tiwari is on an indefinite hunger strike for poor condition of roads in Palghar. Photograph: Courtesy Vivek Tiwari on Instagram

Key Points Vivek Tiwari, a Cockroach Janta Party activist, is leading a "Sadak Satyagraha" hunger strike.

The protest addresses the poor condition of roads and inadequate infrastructure in Palghar district, Maharashtra.

The agitation, focused on the Vasai-Virar region, has continued for nearly a week.

A CJP delegation visited the protest site, expressing solidarity with the activists.

Local leaders from Congress and other parties have also extended their support to the ongoing protest.

The "Sadak Satyagraha" hunger strike led by Cockroach Janta Party activist Vivek Tiwari over the "poor" condition of roads and inadequate infrastructure in Maharashtra's Palghar district has continued for nearly a week.

On the sixth day of the agitation on Thursday, a CJP delegation visited the site to express solidarity and assess the worsening health of the protesters.

Tiwari has launched his Sadak Satyagraha against deteriorating road conditions and inadequate infrastructure in the Vasai-Virar region, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Local leaders of Congress and other parties have also extended their support to the protest.