News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » CJI criticises ex-SC judge Krishna Iyer for 'rigid economic theory'

CJI criticises ex-SC judge Krishna Iyer for 'rigid economic theory'

Source: PTI
November 05, 2024 20:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The majority judgment of the Supreme Court on Tuesday on the private properties issue criticised former apex court judge V R Krishna Iyer for "postulating a rigid economic theory" that advocated for greater State control over private resources as an exclusive basis for constitutional governance.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Photograph: ANI Photo

The remarks over the approach of Justice Iyer were made in the majority judgment penned by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud for himself and six other judges of the bench.

The CJI-led nine judge bench, by a 7:2 majority, on Tuesday held all private properties cannot form part of 'material resources of the community' empowering states to take them over for distribution to serve "common good" under the Constitution.

 

"The doctrinal error in the Krishna Iyer approach was, postulating a rigid economic theory, which advocates for greater State control over private resources, as the exclusive basis for constitutional governance," the CJI wrote in the 193-page judgment.

In 1977, in a case titled as state of Karnataka vs Shri Ranganatha Reddy, a seven-judge bench, by a 4:3 majority, had held that privately owned resources did not fall within the ambit of 'material resources of the community'.

However, Justice Iyer had dissented from the majority and held that the State can take over private resources for distribution to subserve the common good. He expressed similar views in other judgments also.

The CJI, in his judgment, referred to the approach of Justice Iyer and said it postulated a rigid economic theory. 

Justice Chandrachud referred to various observations of Justice Iyer in several judgments. 

"To declare that Article 39(b) includes the distribution of all private resources amounts to endorsing a particular economic ideology and structure for our economy. Justice Krishna Iyer's judgment in Ranganatha Reddy, which was followed inter alia in Sanjeev Coke and Bhim Singhji, was influenced by a particular school of economic thought," the CJI said.

"For instance, in Ranganatha Reddy, Justice Krishna Iyer observed that Article 39(b) constitutes 'a directive to the State with a deliberate design to dismantle feudal and capitalist citadels of property'. In Bhim Singhji, Justice Krishna Iyer cited Karl Marx in his judgment to observe that taking over large conglomerations of land is necessary to make Article 39 a 'constitutional reality'," Justice Chandrachud said. 

The CJI said interestingly, in the same decision, Justice Iyer also expressed his view about the nature of the economy and observed that our economy was 'in the transitional stage... undergoing a Fabian transformation'. 

"Significantly, both Justice Krishna Iyer (in Ranganatha Reddy and Bhimsinghji) and Justice Chinappa Reddy (in Sanjeev Coke) consistently referred to the vision of the framers (of the Constitution) as the basis to advance this economic ideology as the guiding principle of the provision.           However, as noted earlier in his judgment, the vision of the framers while drafting the Constitution was not to lay down a particular form of social structure or economic policy for future governments," the majority judgment said.

The verdict referred to the debates in the Constituent Assembly and said B R Ambedkar was categoric in his constitutional vision and had rejected the prevalence of one dogma. 

"The Constitution was framed in broad terms to allow succeeding governments to experiment with and adopt a structure for economic governance which would subserve the policies for which it owes accountability to the electorate. According to Dr Ambedkar, if the Constitution laid down a particular form of economic and social organisation, it would amount to taking away the liberty of people to decide the social organisation in which they wish to live...," the CJI said.

Justices BV Nagarathna and Sudhanshu Dhulia strongly disagreed with the views of the CJI on Justice Iyer.

Justice Iyer played an important role in an era of judicial activism and has written several landmark judgments. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Dangerous to say govt can't take over property: SC
Dangerous to say govt can't take over property: SC
SC approves key Mumbai road through private property
SC approves key Mumbai road through private property
Cut the red tape & let pvt sector manage surplus land
Cut the red tape & let pvt sector manage surplus land
Waiting for de-escalation after disengaging: Jaishankar
Waiting for de-escalation after disengaging: Jaishankar
Shaw out, Iyer in: Mumbai's bold move for Ranji Trophy
Shaw out, Iyer in: Mumbai's bold move for Ranji Trophy
Akaay Kohli Makes Insta Debut
Akaay Kohli Makes Insta Debut
Relief for madrasas in UP as SC reverses HC verdict
Relief for madrasas in UP as SC reverses HC verdict
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
States can't acquire all private properties, rules SC
States can't acquire all private properties, rules SC
Who are the real custodians of the Constitution?
Who are the real custodians of the Constitution?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances