News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » City bus ploughs into multiple vehicles in Bengaluru

City bus ploughs into multiple vehicles in Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 13, 2024 16:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least one person was injured after an out-of-control state-owned Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus ploughed into multiple vehicles on a flyover in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A screengrab taken from the CCTV video going viral on social media. Photograph: X

The accident caught on CCTV camera installed inside the bus showed the driver crashing into multiple bikes and cars moving ahead, apparently after losing control of the vehicle, they said.

 

This even as the conductor of the bus was seen asking him to apply the brake.

On stopping the bus, the conductor and the driver can be seen rushing out to assist a person writhing in pain after being hit by the bus.

The incident occurred on the Hebbal flyover at around 9:30 am on Monday, police said.

One person was injured and being treated for a leg fracture at a hospital, a BMTC official said adding there were no casualties.

According to BMTC, the vehicle was en route to HSR layout from the international airport and the mishap occurred near Esteem Team mall.

'Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to ensure that all relevant factors are thoroughly examined,' it said in a statement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Last Double Decker Bus Ride
The Last Double Decker Bus Ride
When Bollywood took the bus!
When Bollywood took the bus!
J-K: 38 dead, 20 injured as bus falls into gorge
J-K: 38 dead, 20 injured as bus falls into gorge
'Not Funded' By Anyone: Ashwini Ponnappa
'Not Funded' By Anyone: Ashwini Ponnappa
HC transfers Kolkata 'rape' and murder case to CBI
HC transfers Kolkata 'rape' and murder case to CBI
Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1%; HDFC Bank drags
Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1%; HDFC Bank drags
Dera chief granted 21-day furlough
Dera chief granted 21-day furlough

More like this

50 hurt as bus carrying school kids overturns in H'yana

50 hurt as bus carrying school kids overturns in H'yana

25 dead as bus catches fire on Samruddhi E-way in Maha

25 dead as bus catches fire on Samruddhi E-way in Maha

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances