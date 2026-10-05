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Delhi Police Investigates Stabbing Of CISF Jawan At Protest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 05, 2026 16:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police have launched an investigation and initiated legal action after a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was reportedly stabbed during a protest in the New Delhi district.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was allegedly stabbed during a protest in New Delhi.
  • The incident occurred on Monday in the New Delhi district, prompting police action.
  • Delhi Police have initiated legal action and are actively examining the circumstances of the alleged assault.
  • The injured jawan was promptly taken to a hospital for medical examination following the incident.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was allegedly stabbed with a sharp-edged object during a protest in the New Delhi district on Monday, prompting the Delhi Police to initiate legal action, an official said.

The injured jawan was taken to a hospital for medical examination, he told PTI.

 

A senior police officer said the medical examination has been conducted and necessary legal action will be taken.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and collecting relevant evidence.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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