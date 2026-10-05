Delhi Police Investigates Stabbing Of CISF Jawan At Protest

Delhi Police have launched an investigation and initiated legal action after a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was reportedly stabbed during a protest in the New Delhi district.
Key Points
- A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was allegedly stabbed during a protest in New Delhi.
- The incident occurred on Monday in the New Delhi district, prompting police action.
- Delhi Police have initiated legal action and are actively examining the circumstances of the alleged assault.
- The injured jawan was promptly taken to a hospital for medical examination following the incident.
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was allegedly stabbed with a sharp-edged object during a protest in the New Delhi district on Monday, prompting the Delhi Police to initiate legal action, an official said.
The injured jawan was taken to a hospital for medical examination, he told PTI.
A senior police officer said the medical examination has been conducted and necessary legal action will be taken.
Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and collecting relevant evidence.