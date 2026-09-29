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CISF jawan shoots dead 4 colleagues in J-K's Kathua; held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R September 29, 2026 23:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district saw four Central Industrial Security Force personnel killed after a colleague allegedly opened fire, prompting an immediate investigation into the circumstances.

IMAGE: A view of the Sewa-II hydroelectric power project at Mashka village, where CISF jawan allegedly opened fire on his colleagues, in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, September 29, 2026. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Four CISF personnel, including an assistant commandant, were killed in Kathua, J&K.
  • The incident occurred at the Sewa-II hydroelectric power project in Basohli.
  • Head Constable Abhidesh Kumar allegedly opened fire from his service rifle after an argument.
  • The deceased are Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, Sub-Inspector Lakshman Singh, and constables Rafiq Ahmed and Sandeep Kumar.
  • The accused has been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances.

Four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including an assistant commandant, were killed after a colleague allegedly opened fire in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Investigation Underway

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm at Sewa-II hydroelectric power project located at Mashka village in Basohli, near the border with Himachal Pradesh, the officials said.

 

According to preliminary information, the accused, head constable Abhidesh Kumar, allegedly resorted to firing from his service rifle following an argument with some of his colleagues.

Four CISF personnel sustained critical injuries in the firing and later succumbed to their injuries at nearby NHPC hospital, the officials said, adding the deceased were identified as assistant commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, sub-inspector Lakshman Singh and constables Rafiq Ahmed and Sandeep Kumar.

Following the firing, the accused was overpowered by his colleagues and subsequently arrested.

The service weapon used in the incident was also seized as part of the investigation, they said.

The officials said senior CISF and police officers rushed to the scene and the exact circumstances that led to the argument and the subsequent firing are being ascertained.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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