Gorakhpur Police Investigate CISF Jawan's Mysterious Death

Gorakhpur police have initiated a murder investigation into the suspicious death of CISF jawan Karamveer Yadav, whose body was discovered with a severe head injury, prompting a thorough probe into the circumstances.

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Key Points A 38-year-old CISF jawan, Karamveer Yadav, was found dead near an embankment in Gorakhpur on Sunday night.

The post-mortem conducted on Tuesday revealed a severe head injury as the cause of death.

Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) police registered a murder case against unidentified persons on Tuesday evening.

Authorities are examining evidence from the spot and verifying details of people who were in contact with the deceased.

Karamveer Yadav was returning home on leave on Sunday and reportedly decided to travel in a hired vehicle after missing his train.

Police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old CISF jawan whose body was found near an embankment here, two days after the post-mortem indicated that he died from a severe head injury, officials said on Wednesday.

Murder Case Registered

Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) area police on Tuesday evening registered a murder case against unidentified persons on a complaint of the deceased's father and are examining evidence from the spot as well as the deceased's recent movements and contacts, GIDA Circle Officer Abha Singh said.

"We have registered a murder case against unidentified persons and are investigating all possible angles. Evidence from the spot is being examined and details of people who were in contact with the deceased are being verified," Singh said.

Deceased Karamveer Yadav, a resident of Baghagara and posted with the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, was found unconscious by passersby near the Bokta-Barwar embankment at Kalesar Zero Point on Sunday night. They alerted police, following which he was taken to BRD Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the deceased's brother Dharmveer Yadav, Karamveer was returning home on leave on Sunday. After missing his train, he had reportedly decided to travel in a hired vehicle.

The post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday and, following the findings, police registered a case under sections of murder of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials said.

The body was cremated with full state honours late Tuesday night in the presence of police and CISF personnel.