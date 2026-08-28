CISF Partners With DFI To Strengthen Counter-Drone Defences At Vital Installations

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is significantly enhancing its counter-drone capabilities through a strategic partnership with the Drone Federation of India, aiming to bolster security at critical national installations against evolving aerial threats.

Key Points CISF partners with Drone Federation of India (DFI) to enhance counter-drone capabilities.

The MoU aims to strengthen security at vital installations including aviation, nuclear, and space sectors.

Collaboration will facilitate engagement with Indian drone startups for capacity building and research.

CISF is the nodal agency for handling aerial threats at 370 guarded units nationwide.

The force has trained 3,000 personnel in drone and anti-drone protocols, with 80 units using drones for monitoring.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has inked a pact with a non-government organisation to enhance the counter-drone capabilities of its personnel in securing vital installations under its security cover, especially in the aviation, nuclear and space domain.

A statement issued by the force on Friday said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Drone Federation of India (DFI) will "facilitate structured engagements with Indian drone startups and technology companies to support capacity building, applied research and operational preparedness".

Strengthening Security Against Aerial Threats

The paramilitary force guards 370 units across the country including those in the highly-sensitive sectors such as aviation, nuclear power, space and oil refineries among others and it has been designated as the nodal agency to handle aerial threats at these installations.

"With the rapid proliferation of drone technology and its increasing complexity, timely detecting and neutralising rogue drones has become an operational imperative.

"CISF has also developed a team of domain experts on the subject who are pioneering the adoption of drone technology in its operational fold," the statement said.

The force has trained 3,000 personnel in drone and anti-drone protocols till now and 80 of its units utilise drones for continuous monitoring, threat detection, and training purposes.