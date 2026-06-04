Mumbai Airport Security Foils Attempt To Smuggle Rs 1.39 Crore In US Dollars

CISF personnel at Mumbai airport apprehended a Chad national attempting to smuggle USD 145,000, valued at Rs 1.39 crore, leading to a Customs investigation into the significant currency seizure.

Key Points CISF apprehended a Chad national at Mumbai airport for carrying undeclared US Dollars.

USD 145,000, equivalent to approximately Rs 1.39 crore, was found in his baggage during security checks.

The passenger was attempting to travel to N'Djamena, Chad, via Addis Ababa.

He has been handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation into the currency seizure.

A man from Chad, a central African country, was apprehended by CISF personnel at Mumbai airport with about Rs 1.39 crore worth US Dollars in his baggage, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place around midnight when the passenger was undergoing security checks at Terminal-2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, they said.

The passenger was scheduled to travel to N'Djamena, the capital of Chad, via Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight, officials said.

During the security check, personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered USD 145,000 from his baggage.

The passenger was subsequently handed over to the Customs authorities for further investigation, officials added.