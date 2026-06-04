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Home  » News » Mumbai Airport Security Foils Attempt To Smuggle Rs 1.39 Crore In US Dollars

Mumbai Airport Security Foils Attempt To Smuggle Rs 1.39 Crore In US Dollars

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 14:57 IST

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CISF personnel at Mumbai airport apprehended a Chad national attempting to smuggle USD 145,000, valued at Rs 1.39 crore, leading to a Customs investigation into the significant currency seizure.

Key Points

  • CISF apprehended a Chad national at Mumbai airport for carrying undeclared US Dollars.
  • USD 145,000, equivalent to approximately Rs 1.39 crore, was found in his baggage during security checks.
  • The passenger was attempting to travel to N'Djamena, Chad, via Addis Ababa.
  • He has been handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation into the currency seizure.

A man from Chad, a central African country, was apprehended by CISF personnel at Mumbai airport with about Rs 1.39 crore worth US Dollars in his baggage, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place around midnight when the passenger was undergoing security checks at Terminal-2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, they said.

 

The passenger was scheduled to travel to N'Djamena, the capital of Chad, via Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight, officials said.

During the security check, personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered USD 145,000 from his baggage.

The passenger was subsequently handed over to the Customs authorities for further investigation, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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