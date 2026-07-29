Circus artist dies of suffocation after 'live samadhi' act

A traditional village circus performer in Haryana tragically died of suffocation during a "live samadhi" stunt, prompting an investigation into the illegal act.

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Key Points A 27-year-old circus performer, Deepak, died during a "live samadhi" stunt in Nuh district, Haryana.

The stunt involved being buried alive in a sack for three days, a performance he had done multiple times.

Deepak was found unresponsive due to suffocation after being pulled from the pit.

His family are traditional performers, and the "live samadhi" act was his finale after cycling stunts.

Authorities are investigating the incident, with preliminary findings pointing to suffocation, and have stated such stunts are illegal.

A 27-year-old man belonging to a traditional village circus troupe died allegedly due to suffocation after a stunt he had performed many times, where he would emerge after being buried alive in a sack for three days, went wrong in Haryana's Nuh district, the police said on July 29, Wednesday.

Deepak, a resident of Gaunchi village in Faridabad, was unresponsive when his associates tried to pull him out of the pit where he had been lowered and covered with a mound of soil as part of a "live samadhi" act, a performance popular in rural areas here.

Investigation Into The Tragic Incident

During the investigation, it was revealed that Deepak entered the pit on July 23 and died of suffocation inside it.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said, adding that further investigation is underway into the circumstances of his death.

According to the police, Deepak's family are traditional performers who move from one village to another, and he too had been participating for around 15 years.

They had camped on a vacant plot in Khori village in the Tauru area of Nuh district.

The Dangerous "Live Samadhi" Act

Before the burial act, Deepak performed a series of cycling stunts to entertain the crowd. His finale was a "live samadhi" where Deepak was placed into a sack, lowered into a specially dug pit and covered with mounds of soil.

According to local sources, such performances were commonplace, but the duration would vary -- from a few hours to a day or two. His brother had, however, stopped the risky performance.

There has been plenty of speculation on how the performer survived, with some claiming airways and oxygen were secretly provided to the individual.

Authorities Condemn Illegal Stunts

"Preliminary investigations suggest suffocation under the soil as the likely cause, but the final picture will only become clear after the post-mortem report is received," Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO of Tauru Sadar police station, said.

Nuh District Commissioner Akhil Pilani said that such stunts are illegal and the administration would examine how such a life-threatening event was organised without permission.