A legend exits CNN: Christiane Amanpour to leave after 43 years

Veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour, a prominent figure in global news, has announced her departure from CNN in June 2027 after an illustrious 43-year career, marking a significant shift in her professional journey.

IMAGE: Christiane Amanpour. Photograph: @amanpour/X

Key Points Christiane Amanpour will depart CNN in June 2027 after 43 years, a decision she described as 'the right time for her, both personally and professionally'.

Amanpour began her career at CNN in 1983 as an entry-level assistant and rose to become a leading foreign correspondent, renowned for her coverage of global conflicts and interviews with world leaders.

Her departure follows weeks after Skydance's $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery, which now owns both CNN and CBS News.

Amanpour's daily shows on CNN and PBS will conclude by the end of this year, with her weekly CNN show running until May 2027.

She plans to continue her podcast, The Ex-Files, and seek 'interesting new projects' after her departure.

CNN's best known journalist Christiane Amanpour has announced that will be leaving the network after 43 years.

In a statement, the 68-year-old Amanpour said, 'After many years of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years'.

She will formally exit the network in June 2027.

A Storied Career in Journalism

Beginning as an entry-level assistant in 1983 at CNN's international desk in Atlanta, the Iranian-British journalist went on to become its leading foreign correspondent known for her reporting on global affairs and conflicts, and for her interviews with world leaders and personalities.

An update from me... https://t.co/AKLOEekEO2 — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) October 19, 2026

Her reporting on the Gulf war and the Bosnian war in the 1990s is the stuff of journalism legend.

Today she is the face of CNN's topmost global affairs programme Amanpour, apart from hosting CNN's The Amanpour Hour.

Impact of Corporate Changes

Her exit announcement comes weeks after Skydance announced its $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery, which brought CNN and CBS News under its ownership.

CNN chief executive officer Mark Thompson, who shared Amanpour's statement with the staff, said, 'Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I'm very sorry to see her go, but I've come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally.'

Future Endeavours

Amanpour said her daily shows across CNN and PBS will end at the end of this year, while the weekly show on CNN will run through May followed by a 'smooth transition through June'.

She will also continue her podcast, The Ex-Files, along with former husband James Rubin, while being on the lookout for 'interesting new projects down the line'.