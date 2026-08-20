Christian women can file for divorce from current address: Kerala HC

The Kerala high court has delivered a landmark judgment, empowering Christian women in India to file for divorce from their current place of residence, thereby removing a significant procedural hurdle and ensuring equal access to justice.

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Key Points Kerala high court has now allowed Christian women to file for divorce from their current place of residence.

The ruling overturns archaic restrictions under the Indian Divorce Act, 1869, which previously limited jurisdiction.

This decision addresses a statutory disparity, and aligns Christian divorce law with Hindu and Special Marriage Acts.

The court adopted a constitutional approach to prevent discrimination against women forced to relocate due to hardship.

The judgment ensures unhindered access to legal remedies for Christian women across the state.

The Kerala high court ruled that Christian women can file for divorce in the family court of their current place of residence, even if it is different from where they last lived with their husband.

A division bench of Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Preeta AK was hearing an appeal by a woman who had left her matrimonial home due to domestic violence and had shifted districts.

Constitutional Interpretation For Women's Rights

Interpreting Section 3(3) of the Indian Divorce Act, 1869, the court adopted a constitutional approach to prevent discrimination against women forced to relocate due to hardship.

The bench overturned a single-judge order and earlier family court rulings that required women to file in the original jurisdiction.

The petitioner had filed for divorce at the Kalpetta Family Court in Wayanad after moving back to her parental home to escape alleged personal harassment following her marriage in Kasaragod.

However, her plea was initially rejected on technical grounds due to the rigid territorial jurisdiction rules under the governing Divorce Act of 1869.

Addressing Archaic Legal Disparities

Historically, the statute mandated that divorce petitions could only be submitted where the marriage was solemnised, where the couple last resided together, or where the husband currently resides.

After a single bench of the high court initially upheld the dismissal, the petitioner appealed to the division bench.

Setting aside the single-bench order, the division bench highlighted a significant statutory disparity between personal laws in India.

The court noted that both the Hindu Marriage Act and the Special Marriage Act explicitly allow women to file for divorce at their current place of residence, whereas the archaic 1869 Act lacked this protective mechanism.

Ensuring Equal Access To Justice

The bench declared the historical statutory distinction unconstitutional, broadly interpreting the jurisdictional clauses of the Divorce Act to encompass the wife's place of residence.

By striking down this procedural hurdle, the Kerala high court has ensured equal, unhindered access to legal remedies for Christian women across the state without forcing them to travel to distant jurisdictions to seek relief.