Home  » News » Money Dispute Leads To Colleague's Murder In Delhi

Money Dispute Leads To Colleague's Murder In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 06, 2026 14:03 IST 3 Minutes Read

Discover how a financial dispute and alleged humiliation led to a fatal bludgeoning at a Delhi construction site, culminating in the arrest of the accused from a railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old man, Rahul alias Gulab, allegedly bludgeoned his colleague, Dilip Kumar (28), to death on Friday.
  • The incident occurred at an under-construction building in northwest Delhi's Model Town, following disputes over money and humiliation.
  • Rahul attacked Dilip with an iron rod and a 'sumbal' after an argument on November 4, causing fatal injuries.
  • Police received a PCR call on November 5, found Dilip dead, and identified Rahul as the suspect through Dilip's nephew.
  • Rahul was arrested from Mughal Sarai Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh after a coordinated search operation.

A 30-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his colleague, a chowkidar, to death at a building under construction in northwest Delhi's Model Town following repeated disputes over money and humiliation, police said on Friday.

The accused, Rahul alias Gulab, attacked Dilip Kumar (28) with an iron rod and a 'sumbal' (crowbar-like tool) after an argument over money, while he was under the influence of alcohol, they said.

 

Motive Behind The Fatal Attack

According to police, the incident took place at an under-construction building in Derawal Nagar in northwest Delhi, where both men were employed. Police said the deceased used to collect money from the contractor but allegedly refused to give any to Rahul despite his repeated requests for financial assistance to visit his native village in Bihar.

"The accused was also subjected to humiliation by Dilip, who would abuse him and spit on him, which had caused resentment. On November 4, another quarrel broke out between the two when Rahul sought money to visit his native place," the officer said.

The accused allegedly lost his temper and attacked Dilip, hitting him on the head, forehead and neck with an iron rod and a sumbal, causing fatal injuries.

Investigation And Arrest

A PCR call was received at Model Town police station on November 5 regarding a man lying unconscious at a building. A police team reached the spot and found a man lying dead on a cot in the parking area. He had sustained deep injury marks on his forehead and neck.

The deceased was identified as Dilip Kumar, a native of Bihar. During the investigation, his 20-year-old nephew Kapil Patel told police that Rahul, who also worked at the construction site, frequently quarrelled with Dilip.

"He further disclosed that the accused had threatened to kill the victim during an argument on November 4. Rahul was found missing along with his belongings the following morning, raising suspicion about his involvement," the officer added.

A team was formed and developed local intelligence to trace the accused. After locating him at Mughal Sarai Railway Station, the police team coordinated with railway staff and searched train coaches systematically before apprehending him. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

delhi murdermodel town crimecolleague killedfinancial disputeconstruction site violence

More From Rediff

Heard Of A Diplomatic Literary Festival?

Heard Of A Diplomatic Literary Festival?
Are Indian, Chinese Troops In A Face-off In Arunachal?

Are Indian, Chinese Troops In A Face-off In Arunachal?
Why WhatsApp Etc Must Be Regulated

Why WhatsApp Etc Must Be Regulated

Related Stories

Man kills employer's wife, son in 'act of revenge'

Man kills employer's wife, son in 'act of revenge'

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled