Money Dispute Leads To Colleague's Murder In Delhi

Discover how a financial dispute and alleged humiliation led to a fatal bludgeoning at a Delhi construction site, culminating in the arrest of the accused from a railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

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Key Points A 30-year-old man, Rahul alias Gulab, allegedly bludgeoned his colleague, Dilip Kumar (28), to death on Friday.

The incident occurred at an under-construction building in northwest Delhi's Model Town, following disputes over money and humiliation.

Rahul attacked Dilip with an iron rod and a 'sumbal' after an argument on November 4, causing fatal injuries.

Police received a PCR call on November 5, found Dilip dead, and identified Rahul as the suspect through Dilip's nephew.

Rahul was arrested from Mughal Sarai Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh after a coordinated search operation.

A 30-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his colleague, a chowkidar, to death at a building under construction in northwest Delhi's Model Town following repeated disputes over money and humiliation, police said on Friday.

The accused, Rahul alias Gulab, attacked Dilip Kumar (28) with an iron rod and a 'sumbal' (crowbar-like tool) after an argument over money, while he was under the influence of alcohol, they said.

Motive Behind The Fatal Attack

According to police, the incident took place at an under-construction building in Derawal Nagar in northwest Delhi, where both men were employed. Police said the deceased used to collect money from the contractor but allegedly refused to give any to Rahul despite his repeated requests for financial assistance to visit his native village in Bihar.

"The accused was also subjected to humiliation by Dilip, who would abuse him and spit on him, which had caused resentment. On November 4, another quarrel broke out between the two when Rahul sought money to visit his native place," the officer said.

The accused allegedly lost his temper and attacked Dilip, hitting him on the head, forehead and neck with an iron rod and a sumbal, causing fatal injuries.

Investigation And Arrest

A PCR call was received at Model Town police station on November 5 regarding a man lying unconscious at a building. A police team reached the spot and found a man lying dead on a cot in the parking area. He had sustained deep injury marks on his forehead and neck.

The deceased was identified as Dilip Kumar, a native of Bihar. During the investigation, his 20-year-old nephew Kapil Patel told police that Rahul, who also worked at the construction site, frequently quarrelled with Dilip.

"He further disclosed that the accused had threatened to kill the victim during an argument on November 4. Rahul was found missing along with his belongings the following morning, raising suspicion about his involvement," the officer added.

A team was formed and developed local intelligence to trace the accused. After locating him at Mughal Sarai Railway Station, the police team coordinated with railway staff and searched train coaches systematically before apprehending him. Further investigation into the matter is underway.