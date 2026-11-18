Forensic experts have collected crucial voice samples from two accused in the tragic Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede case, as police intensify their investigation into whether a public announcement triggered the fatal panic that claimed 19 lives.

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Key Points Forensic experts collected voice samples from Kushal Majumdar and Sanjib Raha, accused in the Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede case, on Wednesday.

Police are investigating if a public announcement, reportedly warning of a collapsing pandal on the evening of October 17, caused panic and contributed to the stampede.

Sanjib Raha, the Puja committee treasurer, was arrested after absconding, while Kushal Majumdar, another suspected announcer, was arrested subsequently.

Investigators are examining the timing and circumstances of Kalia's announcement and its connection to the stampede, with CCTV footage being a crucial part of the probe.

The stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on Saptami evening resulted in 19 deaths and at least 25 injuries.

Forensic experts on Wednesday collected voice samples of two accused in the Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede case from Presidency Correctional Home in the presence of a magistrate as police seek to establish who made the public announcement warning that the Durga Puja pandal was collapsing, a senior officer said.

Voice Samples Crucial In Stampede Probe

The samples were collected from Kushal Majumdar alias Kalia and Sanjib Raha alias Sentu, both of whom have been arrested in connection with the incident that claimed 19 lives during Durga Puja, he added.

"The voice samples would be examined to match them with the audio of the announcement made over the public address system shortly before the stampede," the officer said.

The announcement, made on the evening of October 17, as a large crowd of visitors gathered at the pandal, reportedly warned that the structure was collapsing.

"Our officers suspect that the message triggered panic among visitors and contributed to the sudden rush that led to the stampede," he said.

Sanjib, the treasurer of the Chorbagan Puja committee and the person primarily responsible for announcements, was arrested from Nadia district after remaining absconding following the incident.

Investigation Focuses On Announcement Timing

Police later took him to the spot and conducted a reconstruction of the sequence of events.

Kushal, the other suspected announcer, was arrested subsequently.

According to police sources, Sentu had told Kalia shortly before the incident that he was going inside, apparently referring to the seating area meant for Puja committee members.

"Kalia then took over the announcement duties," an officer said.

Investigators are now examining the timing of Kalia's announcement and its possible connection with the stampede, he said, adding that the CCTV footage from the venue has emerged as a crucial part of the probe.

"Our officers are examining when and under what circumstances the warning was made before the stampede. The police had approached the court seeking permission to collect voice samples from the two accused as part of the investigation," the officer said.

Nineteen people were killed and at least 25 others injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on Saptami evening.

Police have so far arrested nine people in connection with the incident, including Sanjib and Kushal.