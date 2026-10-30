Home  » News » Chopper on way from Badrinath with 6 on board crashes

Chopper on way from Badrinath with 6 on board crashes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje October 30, 2026 15:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

A helicopter carrying six individuals from Badrinath to Dehradun tragically crashed near Joshimath.

Helicopter Crashes in Uttarakhand

IMAGE: The helicopter was returning to Dehradun from Badrinath when it crashed around 2.20 pm near Chai village in Chamoli district's Joshimath area.Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • A helicopter carrying six people crashed near Joshimath on Friday afternoon.
  • The chopper, belonging to 'Trans Bharat Aviation', was en route from Badrinath to Dehradun.
  • Police, SDRF, Army, and ITBP personnel have been dispatched for relief and rescue operations.
  • Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is personally monitoring the situation and has ordered immediate airlifting for critically injured.

A helicopter on the way from Badrinath to Dehradun carrying six people crashed near Joshimath on Friday afternoon, Uttarakhand disaster management officials said.

Officials in Chamoli district said that teams have rushed to the spot to conduct rescue operations. One pilot and five passengers were on board. It is not yet known if there were any casualties.

 

Crash Details Emerge

The helicopter, belonging to a private company, was returning to Dehradun from Badrinath when it crashed around 2.20 pm near Chai village in Chamoli district's Joshimath area, they said.

It is not confirmed yet whether the chopper was on its way back from the Badrinath shrine.

The district administration further said that the helicopter that belonged to 'Trans Bharat Aviation' crashed into a hillside near the JP Power House.

Police, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel have been dispatched to the site for relief and rescue operations, officials said.

Chief Minister Monitors Situation

In a post on X, Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Reports have been received regarding an unfortunate helicopter crash near Chai village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, the Disaster Management Department, and the SDRF.

"I am personally monitoring the situation closely. I have issued instructions to ensure that those who are critically injured are immediately airlifted to a higher-level medical facility for better treatment. I pray to God for the safety of the passengers."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

helicopter crashjoshimathuttarakhandbadrinathrescue operations

More From Rediff

Why Parakala Prabhakar Joined The Protest Against SIR

Why Parakala Prabhakar Joined The Protest Against SIR
Why This Doctor Is Fighting For Affordable Medicines

Why This Doctor Is Fighting For Affordable Medicines
AP Singh: 'The Man Who Saved Our Country'

AP Singh: 'The Man Who Saved Our Country'

Related Stories

Helicopter on way to Gangotri crashes in U'khand, 6 dead

Helicopter on way to Gangotri crashes in U'khand, 6 dead

Quick Links

DehradunBadrinathJoshimathChamoli districtSDRFTrans Bharat AviationArmyPushkar Singh DhamiUttarakhandJP Power House

Web Stories

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs
6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily
6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower