Chopper on way from Badrinath with 6 on board crashes

A helicopter carrying six individuals from Badrinath to Dehradun tragically crashed near Joshimath.

IMAGE: The helicopter was returning to Dehradun from Badrinath when it crashed around 2.20 pm near Chai village in Chamoli district's Joshimath area. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points A helicopter carrying six people crashed near Joshimath on Friday afternoon.

The chopper, belonging to 'Trans Bharat Aviation', was en route from Badrinath to Dehradun.

Police, SDRF, Army, and ITBP personnel have been dispatched for relief and rescue operations.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is personally monitoring the situation and has ordered immediate airlifting for critically injured.

A helicopter on the way from Badrinath to Dehradun carrying six people crashed near Joshimath on Friday afternoon, Uttarakhand disaster management officials said.

Officials in Chamoli district said that teams have rushed to the spot to conduct rescue operations. One pilot and five passengers were on board. It is not yet known if there were any casualties.

Crash Details Emerge

The helicopter, belonging to a private company, was returning to Dehradun from Badrinath when it crashed around 2.20 pm near Chai village in Chamoli district's Joshimath area, they said.

It is not confirmed yet whether the chopper was on its way back from the Badrinath shrine.

The district administration further said that the helicopter that belonged to 'Trans Bharat Aviation' crashed into a hillside near the JP Power House.

Police, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel have been dispatched to the site for relief and rescue operations, officials said.

Chief Minister Monitors Situation

In a post on X, Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Reports have been received regarding an unfortunate helicopter crash near Chai village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, the Disaster Management Department, and the SDRF.

"I am personally monitoring the situation closely. I have issued instructions to ensure that those who are critically injured are immediately airlifted to a higher-level medical facility for better treatment. I pray to God for the safety of the passengers."