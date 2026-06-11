'Choose me or Abhishek': Mamata loyalist's ultimatum amid TMC crisis

Amidst growing internal dissent, senior Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has issued a stark ultimatum to party chief Mamata Banerjee, demanding a choice between him and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, as the party grapples with resignations and factionalism.

IMAGE: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points Kalyan Banerjee has issued an ultimatum to Mamata, demanding she choose between him and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Kalyan Banerjee blames Abhishek Banerjee for the Trinamool Congress's recent electoral losses and internal turmoil.

The Trinamool Congress is experiencing significant internal strife, marked by multiple Rajya Sabha MP resignations and claims of MLA defections.

Three TMC Rajya Sabha MPs, including Prakash Chik Baraik, Sushmita Dev, and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, have resigned within a week.

Rebel TMC factions claim substantial support, with Ritabrata Banerjee stating 64 MLAs are backing them, and 20 MPs seeking separate Lok Sabha seating.

Senior Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has issued a clear message to party supremo Mamata Banerjee asking her to select between him or her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Kalyan said that while he supports Mamata, he doesn't feel the same about her Abhishek. Kalyan, a staunch Mamata loyalist, blamed her nephew for the recent turmoil in the TMC.

Kalyan Banerjee's Stinging Rebuke

"He needs to understand that it is because of him that we lost. He also needs to understand that the party is facing this crisis because of him. I cannot tolerate disrespect. I will urge Didi: if you will remain dependent on Abhishek Banerjee, then stick with him and leave me. But if you part ways with Abhishek Banerjee, then I am with you. He has destroyed our party," Kalyan said.

He added that he spoke to senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien, while Mamata Banerjee has not called him yet.

"Derek called me I informed me. Didi has not called me. I will be taking up other persons' and Trinamool Congress matters. He (Abhishek Banerjee) is not Trinamool Congress," Kalyan Banerjee said.

Widespread Resignations And Factionalism Rock TMC

This comes amid turmoil within the Trinamool Congress as the party faces an internal rift and factionism, along with several Rajya Sabha MPs quitting the party.

Earlier, TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House.

This marked the third such resignation within a week. On June 10, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev resigned as a member of the Upper House, while Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had resigned on June 8.

Speaking to reporters, Baraik said, "Accepting the opinion given by the people of West Bengal, I have also submitted my resignation today."

Amid the speculation on TMC MPs reported move to join the National Democratic Alliance, Baraik reached at the residence of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Meanwhile, rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee has asserted that the rebel faction has the support of 64 MLAs in West Bengal.

The TMC has a total of 80 seats in the Assembly. In another sign of internal fragmentation, rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed that a group of 20 MPs has formally sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, signalling an organisational split within the party's parliamentary ranks.