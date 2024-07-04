Cholera outbreak leaves 6 children dead in 5 days in MP shelter home

Six children lost their lives within a span of five days amid a suspected cholera outbreak at a privately-run shelter home in Indore even as a preliminary investigation report has pointed fingers at the facility for alleged irregularities and inadequate maintenance of medical records.

A high-level committee report from the district administration alleged that six children tragically passed away in the last five days, raising concerns over over-admission, mismanagement, and a possible cholera outbreak at the privately-run shelter for special children.

Initial reports had indicated that five children from the shelter home had died and nearly 50 were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning. The first casualty was eight-year-old Ankit Garg at Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram, operated by an NGO in Malharganj area, on the intervening night of June 29 and June 30.

The Ashram management failed to notify the authorities about Garg's demise, and his body was laid to rest without proper disclosure. The management claimed the child passed away due to epilepsy, though the exact cause remains unconfirmed.

Indore Collector Ashish Singh expressed concern over the lack of transparency, stating that a notice has been issued to the Ashram management for potentially concealing information and other irregularities.

"Post-mortem could not be conducted as the administration was not informed about the death of this child by the Ashram management. Therefore, it cannot be said now what may have caused his death," Singh told PTI.

The ongoing investigation has indicated unauthorised admissions, poor medical record-keeping, and various other discrepancies within the Ashram's operations.

In response to the interim probe findings, the Ashram management has been given three days to respond to the notice, with appropriate actions pending their reply.

Singh said the investigation has also exposed the admission of more children beyond the capacity of the shelter home, improper maintenance of medical records and other irregularities in the maintenance of the Ashram.

Plans are also underway to relocate some children to alternative institutions due to the unfolding crisis, he said. Before the tragedy, the institute had 204 inmates, including orphans and those suffering from mental ailments.

Despite repeated attempts, Ashram's principal Anita Sharma could not be contacted.

After Garg's death, another child passed away on June 30 reportedly due to seizures. The tragic events continued as four more children succumbed to vomiting and diarrhoea between July 1 and July 2. The toll rose to six with the fatality on June 29-30, uncovered in the investigation, prompting urgent action to address the situation.

A total of 60 children from the shelter home have been hospitalised at Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital, with three in critical condition.

Despite efforts to identify the source of infection, suspicions point to a cholera outbreak affecting the children's health.

"We have not been able to know the exact source of infection, but on the basis of the initial investigation report, it is certain that the health of most of the children at the Ashram deteriorated due to a cholera outbreak," the collector said.

An official, who is part of the probe panel, said a doctor from the district hospital had found symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea in two children of the Ashram on June 27, but the management did not inform the administration.

鉄urprisingly, it was only when the district administration team reached the Ashram for a check-up on July 2 that the two children were admitted to the hospital along with other sick children," he said.

The devastating circumstances have highlighted the vulnerability of these children, many of whom are unable to communicate their suffering as they are cognitively challenged, the official said, adding the authorities are working tirelessly to address the crisis and ensure the well-being of the remaining children at the shelter home.