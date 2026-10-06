Robbery Suspected In Elderly Woman's Strangling Death In Rajasthan

Police in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district are investigating the suspected murder and robbery of a 70-year-old woman found strangled in her home with her jewellery missing.

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Key Points A 70-year-old woman, Jamna Bai, was found strangled to death in her home in Hattipura village, Chittorgarh.

Jewellery was reported missing from the victim's neck, leading police to suspect a murder with intent to rob.

The incident occurred on Monday night, with neighbours discovering the body on Tuesday morning.

Police and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have collected evidence, and an investigation is ongoing.

No clear external injury marks were found, suggesting smothering and strangulation as the cause of death.

A 70-year-old woman, who was sleeping alone at her home, was allegedly strangled to death in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said on Tuesday.

Police said jewellery was found missing from the elderly woman's neck, and it prima facie appeared to be a case of murder with intent to rob.

Investigation Into Suspected Robbery-Murder

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said the incident occurred in Hattipura village under Bhadesar police station area on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Jamna Bai.

He said the elderly woman had returned home after attending a social function in the village, where she had dinner, and had gone to sleep after bolting the door from inside.

The DSP said neighbours found the door of her house open on Tuesday morning. When she did not respond to calls, they went inside and found Jamna Bai's body on a cot under a tin shed. Belongings in the room were found scattered.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and examined the scene.

According to police, no clear marks of injury were found on the woman's body. It is suspected that she was murdered by smothering her mouth and strangling her neck. Gold and silver jewellery was found missing from her neck.

Police and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected necessary evidence from the spot.

The DSP said the body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination by a medical board.

He said Bhadesar police and the District Special Team (DST) are engaged in searching for the accused involved in the murder, and the investigation is underway.