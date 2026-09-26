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Chita Andolan Should Shake Us All Up

By REDIFF NEWS September 26, 2026 09:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Adivasi communities stage symbolic funeral pyre protests against the Ken-Betwa River Link Project in Madhya Pradesh.

During the Chita Andolan, protesters lay on makeshift funeral pyres in water and smeared soil on their faces while wearing rope nooses as a symbolic expression of their concerns over displacement.

 

Protester with soil-smeared face

IMAGE: An Adivasi woman with soil smeared across her face and a rope looped around her neck as part of the Chita Andolan in Panna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • Adivasi protesters used symbolic funeral pyres and noose-like ropes to oppose the Ken-Betwa River Link Project in Panna.
  • The Chita Andolan featured protestors lying in water and smearing soil on their faces as a dramatic protest.
  • Demonstrations continued over multiple days, highlighting sustained tribal opposition to the proposed river-linking project in Madhya Pradesh.

Symbolism Defines The Protest

Men and women stand ankle-deep in water

IMAGE: Men and women stand ankle-deep in water beneath wooden gallows-like frames, with green-and-yellow flags visible behind them. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

A line of Adivasi women gathers in floodwaters

IMAGE: A line of Adivasi women in floodwaters near symbolic hanging frames as the demonstration unfolds. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Adivasis on symbolic funeral pyres

IMAGE: Participants lie on makeshift funeral pyres while others stretch out their arms on wooden structures during the protest. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Faces Become A Statement

Woman smearing soil

IMAGE: An Adivasi woman presses mud-covered hands against her face beside the river, with another participant mirroring the gesture behind her. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Man raising slogans

IMAGE: A mud-covered protester raises his hand while shouting slogans, as supporters stand in the flooded background. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Funeral Pyres In The Water

Man on symbolic pyre

IMAGE: A participant lies motionless on a leaf-covered symbolic funeral pyre floating in the water during the demonstration. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Women on funeral pyres

IMAGE: Protesters surround makeshift pyres placed in floodwaters while documenting and participating in the Chita Andolan. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Slogans Echo Across Panna

Woman seated on funeral pyre

IMAGE: Women sit on leaf-covered symbolic pyres as fellow protesters stand nearby holding flags in the flooded landscape. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

People join Chita Andolan

IMAGE: A mud-covered man stands with outstretched arms on a wooden frame while a symbolic pyre rests beside him in the water. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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