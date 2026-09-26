Chita Andolan Should Shake Us All Up

Adivasi communities stage symbolic funeral pyre protests against the Ken-Betwa River Link Project in Madhya Pradesh.

During the Chita Andolan, protesters lay on makeshift funeral pyres in water and smeared soil on their faces while wearing rope nooses as a symbolic expression of their concerns over displacement.

IMAGE: An Adivasi woman with soil smeared across her face and a rope looped around her neck as part of the Chita Andolan in Panna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Adivasi protesters used symbolic funeral pyres and noose-like ropes to oppose the Ken-Betwa River Link Project in Panna.

The Chita Andolan featured protestors lying in water and smearing soil on their faces as a dramatic protest.

Demonstrations continued over multiple days, highlighting sustained tribal opposition to the proposed river-linking project in Madhya Pradesh.

Symbolism Defines The Protest

IMAGE: Men and women stand ankle-deep in water beneath wooden gallows-like frames, with green-and-yellow flags visible behind them. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A line of Adivasi women in floodwaters near symbolic hanging frames as the demonstration unfolds. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Participants lie on makeshift funeral pyres while others stretch out their arms on wooden structures during the protest. Photograph: ANI Photo

Faces Become A Statement

IMAGE: An Adivasi woman presses mud-covered hands against her face beside the river, with another participant mirroring the gesture behind her. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A mud-covered protester raises his hand while shouting slogans, as supporters stand in the flooded background. Photograph: ANI Photo

Funeral Pyres In The Water

IMAGE: A participant lies motionless on a leaf-covered symbolic funeral pyre floating in the water during the demonstration. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Protesters surround makeshift pyres placed in floodwaters while documenting and participating in the Chita Andolan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Slogans Echo Across Panna

IMAGE: Women sit on leaf-covered symbolic pyres as fellow protesters stand nearby holding flags in the flooded landscape. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A mud-covered man stands with outstretched arms on a wooden frame while a symbolic pyre rests beside him in the water. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff