Chirag Paswan rejects 'elder brother' claim by Swatantra Bhardwaj

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has taken a firm stance, pledging full responsibility to secure justice for Delhi student activist Nishu Azad's father, who was brutally attacked during protests at Jantar Mantar, sparking a significant political and legal development.

IMAGE: Swatantra Bhardwaj posted this photograph of himself with Union minister Chirag Paswan on his Facebook page.

Key Points Union Minister Chirag Paswan has committed to ensuring justice for Nishu Azad's father, who was attacked at Jantar Mantar.

Paswan filed a formal complaint against Swatantra Bhardwaj, an influencer accused of the assault, for misusing his name and claiming political ties.

Bhardwaj, who boasted about the assault in an interview, has been detained by Delhi Police.

Paswan also called for an investigation into molestation allegations against a state minister from his LJP(RV) party.

The minister stressed the importance of upholding the dignity of all individuals and conducting thorough investigations.

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Friday asserted that he was 'taking full responsibility' to ensure justice for Delhi student activist Nishu Azad's father who was attacked and seriously injured during the protests at Jantar Mantar.

The Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas president also said that he has lodged 'a formal complaint' against Swatantra Bhardwaj, a Hindutva influencer accused of assaulting Azad's father.

A video clip of an interview in which Bhardwaj is heard boasting about 'cracking the skull' of Sanjay Kumar, the father of the student activist, during the July 20 protest of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has gone viral.

Paswan's Stance On Misuse Of Name

"In public life, many people come to meet us. But if somebody claims, on this very basis to be a personal acquaintance of ours, then that is a misuse of our name. The attacker has sought to give the impression that action has not been taken against him because of me and my party. I have lodged a formal complaint against this misuse of my name," said Paswan.

In his one-hour interview, available on YouTube, Bhardwaj claimed to have political connections and said Chirag Paswan is his 'elder brother'.

The Hajipur MP said, "It is indeed a serious matter that the student activist's father was beaten so severely that he could have died. The attacker has the temerity to brag about the incident on TV, and he roams scot-free. I take full responsibility to ensure justice to the aggrieved family by pursuing the matter with Delhi police."

Investigation Into Allegations

Bhardwaj was detained from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, hours after Delhi Police assured CJP protesters that he would be arrested within 72 hours.

Paswan also stated that there should be an investigation into the allegations of molestation of a Delhi hotel staff member by Sanjay Singh, a state minister belonging to his party.

"An inquiry should follow the allegations. I cannot comment on anyone without being aware of the facts. The incident definitely assumes seriousness because the female staff herself came out in open to present her version," he said.

The LJP(RV) chief emphasised the need to "rise over political dissonance" to ensure that "dignity of each person, be it a man or woman, remains intact."

"One should get involved in this matter only after facts are uncovered through investigation," he said.