Chinese woman involved in anti-India activities arrested in Delhi

Chinese woman involved in anti-India activities arrested in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 21, 2022 11:15 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested a Chinese woman for staying in India under a false identify and allegedly indulging in 'anti-national activities', officials said on Thursday.

Image used for representation. Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of Hainan province in China, they said on Thursday.

She was residing in India as a Nepalese citizen and was detained from Majnu ka Tila in north Delhi, police said.

 

During verification, a Nepalese citizenship certificate in the name of Dolma Lama was recovered from her.

However, when inquired with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, it was found that she is a Chinese citizen and had travelled to India in 2019, they said.

On the basis of information that Ruo is involved in 'anti-national activities' and presently residing in India as Nepalese citizen, she was detained from Majnu Ka Tila, a Delhi Police statement said.

A case has been registered against her on October 17 under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Foreigners Act, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
