Chinese vloggers run anti-India campaign using Dhaka slum videos

An alleged coordinated anti-India campaign by Chinese vloggers is misrepresenting impoverished Dhaka neighbourhoods as parts of New Delhi, broadcasting derogatory content to influence international perceptions of India's living conditions.

IMAGE: View of a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A coordinated anti-India campaign involves Chinese vloggers filming in impoverished Dhaka neighbourhoods and falsely presenting them as parts of New Delhi.

Vloggers broadcast footage from Dhaka, making derogatory remarks about India's living conditions, sanitation, food habits, and poverty.

The activity has reportedly continued for several months, with around 150 Chinese nationals involved in filming and livestreaming in Dhaka's Tekpara and Uttara localities.

One vlogger, 'Mianmian', on November 1, introduced a Dhaka canal area as New Delhi, describing it as dirty and unhygienic to her online audience.

Reports of Chinese content creators filming in Dhaka's disadvantaged neighbourhoods have been emerging since May 2026, indicating a continuing pattern to target India's international image.

An alleged coordinated anti-India campaign has been carried out by a group of Chinese vloggers and livestreamers filming in impoverished neighbourhoods of Dhaka and falsely presenting the locations as parts of New Delhi, official sources said.

Allegations Of Deliberate Misrepresentation

The campaign is not simply about filming poverty but a deliberate attribution of another country's locations and living conditions to India, accompanied by derogatory commentary that could influence perceptions of Indian society among international audiences.

The available reports clearly suggest a coordinated anti-India campaign, the sources said.

According to recent reports, the group of Chinese vloggers and livestreamers are filming in impoverished neighbourhoods of Dhaka, Bangladesh, and falsely presenting the locations as parts of New Delhi, India, they said.

The vloggers are broadcasting footage from Dhaka neighbourhoods while making derogatory remarks about India's living conditions, sanitation, food habits and poverty, sources said.

This raises serious concerns about the deliberate misrepresentation of geographical locations and the potential use of misleading digital content to create negative perceptions about India among international audiences.

The issue also highlights the growing challenge of misinformation and image manipulation on social media platforms, where sensationalised content can reach large audiences before its authenticity is verified.

Modus Operandi Of Chinese Vloggers

Incidents point to a recurring pattern. There have been reports that around 150 Chinese nationals have been involved in filming and livestreaming in the Tekpara and Uttara localities of Dhaka.

The activity appears to have continued for several months, with streamers reportedly operating from early morning until late at night.

The Chinese nationals are reportedly broadcasting through Chinese social media platforms, particularly Douyin, China's domestic short-video platform, and WeChat, China's messaging and social networking platform, they said.

Specific Incidents And Derogatory Content

One Chinese national identified as 'Mianmian', who claimed to be from China's Sichuan province, was reportedly seen livestreaming beside a canal in Sector 12 of Uttara, Dhaka, on November 1, the sources said.

While showing the neighbourhood to her online audience, she introduced the location as New Delhi and described the houses and surrounding area as dirty, underdeveloped and unhygienic, they claimed.

The incident raises concerns not only about the deliberate misrepresentation of Bangladesh's geographical locations as Indian territory but also the misleading portrayals of India's urban living conditions among international audiences.

Another Chinese national, while livestreaming from tea stalls in the Tekpara area of Dhaka, made a derogatory remark claiming that the tea consumed by residents was prepared using "cow urine", the sources said.

The videos contain disparaging commentary about the living conditions of residents, with repeated references to poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation and substandard lifestyles.

Pattern Of Misinformation And Commercial Aspect

The recent reports are not an isolated incident, as reports of Chinese content creators filming in Dhaka's economically disadvantaged neighbourhoods have been emerging since May 2026.

According to reports, a local Bangladeshi guide, Ritu Akhter, has stated that she earned between Taka 700 and Taka 800 per day for assisting the Chinese nationals.

She also indicated that other local women were engaged in similar work. These accounts suggest that the activity may have a commercial component involving livestreaming, audience engagement and product promotion.

The chronology indicates that the repeated presence of Chinese content creators in the same low-income neighbourhoods, coupled with allegations of geographical misrepresentation and intrusive filming, suggests a continuing pattern to target India's international image, the sources said.