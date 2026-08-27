588 missing after massive mudslide at Nepal-Tibet border: Chinese state media

A devastating mudslide near the China-Nepal border in Tibet has left 588 people missing and three dead, prompting extensive rescue operations by Chinese authorities and an advisory from the Indian Embassy.

IMAGE: A CCTV footage shows people running away as wall of mud and water destroys buildings in a valley at Nepal-China border, in Gyirong, Tibet region, China on August 26, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters

Key Points A massive mudslide in Tibet's Gyirong County, near the Nepal border, has resulted in three fatalities and 588 people missing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has mandated comprehensive search and rescue operations following the devastating flash floods.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theatre Command has dispatched a directing group and mobilised various forces for disaster relief.

Rescue efforts include road clearance, disaster assessment, search and rescue operations, and relocation of affected residents in the mudslide-hit region.

The Indian Embassy in China has issued an advisory for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in the Tibet-Nepal border area.

As many as 588 people are reportedly missing in China's Tibet autonomous region after a massive mudslide hit a border area with Nepal, official media reported.

Two local villagers have been rescued so far, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, updating the casualty figures.

According to the report, the mudslide, which occurred on the Nepalese side, struck Gyirong Port in Gyirong County in Tibet on Wednesday morning.

President Xi Jinping ordered all-out efforts to search for and rescue people missing after devastating flash floods swept through villages and towns near the China-Nepal border area in Tibet, causing heavy casualties.

The mudslide left three people dead and 588 others missing, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China Mobilises Military For Rescue

Meanwhile, a directing group of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theatre Command, which looks after the India-China border in Tibet, was dispatched to the affected area to coordinate joint rescue operations by military personnel in mudslide-hit Gyirong County close to the Nepal border.

Carried by the Y-20 transport aircraft, the group will organise military forces to assist in disaster relief efforts, a Xinhua report said.

The command responded immediately following the disaster, mobilising multiple rescue forces to the affected area to assist in road clearance, disaster assessment, search and rescue operations, and relocation of affected residents.

The team dispatched will assume unified command over PLA and Armed Police Force rescue units, with aviation, medical, transportation, and engineering corps fully prepared for timely operations when they are needed, the report said.

Indian Embassy Issues Advisory

The Indian Embassy in China has issued an advisory about contact points for the stranded Indians caught in the flash floods in the Tibet-Nepal border to seek assistance.