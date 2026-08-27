Chinese Premier Li Qiang visits flood-hit Gyirong township in Tibet

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has personally overseen critical rescue and relief operations in Tibet's Gyirong Township following a devastating flash flood near the Nepal border, where hundreds remain missing.

IMAGE: A drove view of mud covered properties following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Key Points Chinese Premier Li Qiang visited Gyirong Township in Tibet following a devastating flash flood near the Nepal border.

The flash flood resulted in 360 people reported missing, including 260 foreign nationals and nearly 100 Chinese citizens on the Nepalese side.

The People's Liberation Army Western Theatre Command has dispatched a directing group and mobilised multiple rescue forces for coordinated search, rescue, and relief efforts.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered all-out search and rescue, with China coordinating closely with Nepal on operations.

The Indian Embassy in China issued an advisory for stranded Indians affected by the flash floods.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday visited the Gyirong Township near the Nepal border post in Tibet, where 360 people were reported missing after a massive flash flood that caused heavy casualties.

The flash flood struck the Gyirong Township in the Tibet Autonomous Region on Wednesday morning.

It swept through villages and towns near the China-Nepal border area killing three in Tibet and 270 in Nepal, and leaving hundreds others missing.

Premier Li Oversees Disaster Response

Li led a group of senior officials from relevant departments to the disaster-hit area, state-run news agency reported.

The officials will supervise rescue and relief operations, and visit those affected by the disaster.

A directing group of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theatre Command, which looks after the India-China border in Tibet, was dispatched to the affected area on Thursday to coordinate joint rescue operations by military personnel in Gyirong County.

Hundreds Missing, International Coordination Underway

Meanwhile, preliminary information released by local authorities showed that 260 foreign nationals were currently missing in the area, while further details were still being verified, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing.

Nearly 100 Chinese nationals were also missing in the affected area on the Nepalese side, he said, adding that the Chinese embassy in Nepal is further verifying the information with Nepalese authorities.

Lin said China is maintaining close communication and coordination with Nepal and working with the Nepalese side on the search and rescue operations. Due to the impact of the disaster, more detailed information was still being awaited, he added.

PLA Mobilises For Extensive Relief Efforts

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered all-out search and rescue efforts. Following this, the directing group of the PLA Western Theatre Command was dispatched to the affected area.

Carried by the Y-20 transport aircraft, the group will organise military forces to assist in disaster relief efforts, Xinhua reported.

The command mobilised multiple rescue forces to the affected area to assist road clearance, disaster assessment, search and rescue operations, and relocation of affected residents.

The team will assume unified command over PLA and Armed Police Force rescue units, with aviation, medical, transportation, and engineering corps prepared for timely operations when they are needed, the report said.

The Indian Embassy in China on Wednesday issued an advisory about contact points for stranded Indians caught in the flash floods.