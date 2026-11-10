China's Border Push: Arunachal Tribes Demand Action

'China has built highways on its side and enjoys a geographical advantage. If we cannot build roads, how can we expect our forces to transport equipment and other essential supplies to defend the borders?'

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tribal organisations in Arunachal Pradesh are demanding immediate action from the Centre regarding alleged Chinese incursions along the LAC.

The demand gained urgency after ITBP chief Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor disclosed ongoing face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops in the region.

Indigenous communities, with historical links to areas across the frontier claim a better understanding of traditional boundaries and report increased Chinese presence since the Covid pandemic.

Tribal organisations and civil society groups in Arunachal Pradesh have urged the Centre to take immediate steps to address alleged Chinese incursions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), saying repeated warnings from indigenous communities living along the frontier have gone largely unheeded.

The demand has gained fresh urgency following Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor's disclosure that Indian and Chinese troops had faced off at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh in recent days, with the confrontations continuing.

"Ask the government what it has done. We have been raising this issue for so long," said Keru Chader, president of the Nah Welfare Society (NWS), his voice reflecting deep anguish about the renewed attention to the alleged Chinese incursions following Kapoor's remarks.

Chader, who belongs to Taksing in Upper Subansiri district, has been among those repeatedly raising concerns over alleged Chinese activities in the border region.

'Only local tribes know the traditional boundaries'

Tadak Nalo, chairman of the Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF), said indigenous communities had a better understanding of the traditional boundaries because of their historical links with areas across the frontier.

"Since the LAC has remained undemarcated, neither Indian nor Chinese forces have a clearly demarcated boundary to follow. It is the local tribes who know these traditional boundaries.

"Our communities have historically used these areas for barter trade and religious and cultural exchanges with Tibet, which is now part of China.

"Although such movement largely stopped after the 1962 India-China war, generations of traditional interaction have given local communities a clear understanding of where the boundaries lie," Nalo said.

The AFTF has been vocal about what it describes as an expanding Chinese presence in Arunachal Pradesh's frontier areas.

"Chinese incursions are not new; they have been happening for a long time. But the situation has worsened since the Covid pandemic," said Nalo, who also hails from Taksing.

"Local residents have repeatedly reported that PLA personnel have taken control of several areas in Indian territory in the Taksing, Gelemo and Maza sectors of Upper Subansiri district. Instead of acting on these complaints, the Centre dismissed them as false," Nalo added.

"The ITBP chief's disclosure has now reinforced the concerns that local communities have been raising about Chinese incursions for years," he added.

IMAGE: Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gonugunta Brahmaiah/Facebook

Infrastructure Deficiencies and Local Grievances

Nalo said the LAC was approximately 15-20 km from Taksing but the lack of road connectivity on the Indian side posed a serious challenge to border security.

"The LAC is barely 15-20 km from Taksing, but there is no road connecting the village to the frontier on our side.

"China, on the other hand, has built highways on its side and enjoys a geographical advantage. If we cannot build roads, how can we expect our forces to transport equipment and other essential supplies to defend the borders?" he asked.

He said residents had been appealing to the authorities for years to improve infrastructure and address their concerns over alleged Chinese activities.

"Our people have been crying out for help for a long time. But instead of addressing our complaints, the government is concentrating on deploying central forces and arresting indigenous people who have been protesting against the proposed mega dam on the Siang river," Nalo alleged.

The proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has triggered considerable opposition among sections of the indigenous population, who have raised concerns over its environmental, social and security implications.

IMAGE: An Indian Army truck drives along the Tezpur-Tawang highway, which runs to the Chinese border, in Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: Frank Jack Daniel/Reuters/Rediff Archives

Border Concerns Back in Focus

The controversy over alleged Chinese encroachment in Upper Subansiri had intensified earlier this year after the Nah Welfare Society submitted a memorandum to the district administration, alleging that PLA personnel had expanded their presence in areas traditionally accessed by local communities.

The organisation had raised concerns over locations including Oying in the Asaphila region, Paniar in Chujarta, Marpan in Marnafe, Portrang Lake and Tingdingtang.

It alleged that roads, bridges and military infrastructure had come up in areas that residents had traditionally used for hunting, grazing cattle and collecting forest produce.

The claims had triggered a political controversy, with Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung dismissing reports of Chinese incursions as rumours and misinformation.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had also rejected allegations of Chinese occupation.

Opposition leaders and student organisations subsequently sought greater clarity on the situation along the frontier.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) also organised a visit by its representatives to the border region and hoisted the national flag on August 15 to express solidarity with the people living along the frontier.

Kapoor's disclosure has now brought renewed attention to the concerns of these communities, who say their repeated warnings deserve a serious response from the Centre.

For residents of the remote frontier settlements, the issue is not merely about military confrontations but also about protecting ancestral lands, traditional livelihoods and India's territorial interests.

They want the government to conduct a credible assessment of the situation on the ground, strengthen border infrastructure and ensure that the voices of indigenous communities are heard before the situation spins out of control.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff