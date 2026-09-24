China won't support India's permanent UNSC seat bid: Former US NSA

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton offers a candid assessment of India's aspirations for a permanent UN Security Council seat, highlighting China's potential veto and the broader challenges facing UN reform, while also weighing in on the volatile situation in West Asia.

IMAGE: Donald Trump and Melania Trump greet Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, September 23, 2026 . Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points John Bolton believes China is unwilling to support India's permanent UN Security Council membership.

China could veto any UN Charter amendment required for new permanent members, including India.

Bolton sees little prospect for UN Security Council reform, citing decades of failed attempts.

He suggests regime change in Iran is essential for lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

Houthi attacks are viewed as part of Iran's "ring of fire" strategy to influence Washington.

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton has said that China is not ready to move when it comes to supporting India's bid for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Bolton said that attempts to change the composition of the 15-member council had continued for decades without result, and there are little prospects of reform.

China's Stance On UNSC Expansion

"I don't think China is movable on this question. I think that they like having five permanent members, which they are the only, really the only Asian country. And I don't see that changing," he told PTI Videos.

Bolton said any expansion of the permanent membership would require an amendment to the UN Charter and suggested China could block India's bid.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has 15 member countries, consisting of five permanent members with veto power and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

Five permanent members are China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"If, let's say, India was very successful and looked like it had support, I think China would veto an amendment to the UN Charter, which is what it would take to name a new permanent member," he added.

Bolton said several countries, including Brazil and South Africa, had also sought permanent membership, while other proposals had also been floated, adding that the UN itself was facing broader institutional difficulties.

"I don't see a path here. I think the UN is in deep, deep trouble," he said.

The UNSC was established in 1945, after World War II. Since then, its permanent membership has remained unchanged.

India has repeatedly called for a permanent seat on the UNSC and has also pushed for expansion to make the body more representative of today's world.

Bolton's View On West Asia Stability

Speaking about the widening conflict in West Asia, Bolton said he believed a change in regime in Iran was necessary for lasting stability in the region.

"I think the only long-term solution that will bring peace and stability to the Middle East is regime change in Tehran," he said, while adding that regime change would not automatically guarantee peace.

Bolton also argued that Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait were part of what he described as Iran's "ring of fire" strategy aimed at pressuring Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries to influence Washington.

"I don't think the UN itself will be able to do anything," Bolton said.