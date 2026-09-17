China slams US tariffs on Russian oil, gas trade

China has strongly condemned the US 'long-arm jurisdiction' bill, which seeks to impose tariffs on nations, including India, for purchasing Russian oil and gas, asserting its right to independent trade relations.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Day 2 of the 18th BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, September 13, 2026. Photograph: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo

Key Points China rejects US 'long-arm jurisdiction' regarding tariffs on Russian oil and gas purchases.

The US House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act 2026, authorising tariffs on Russia's trading partners like India and China.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated China's opposition to actions lacking UN Security Council authorisation.

Beijing asserts its normal economic and trade cooperation with other countries is based on equality and mutual benefit, free from third-party interference.

China and India are significant buyers of Russian oil and gas, with China's imports from Russia exceeding $70 billion this year.

China on Thursday rejected the US "long-arm jurisdiction" to impose tariffs on purchases of Russian oil and gas, saying its normal trade and economic cooperation with other countries should not be subject to interference or coercion by third parties.

The US House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act 2026 that authorises Trump to impose sanctions on Russia and steep tariffs on its leading trading partners such as India and China.

China's Stance On Unilateral Sanctions

Asked about the bill, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing in Beijing that China opposes any action that lacks UN Security Council authorisation.

"China consistently opposes long-arm jurisdiction that lacks a basis in international law and is not authorised by the United Nations Security Council," Guo said.

He said that China has always carried out normal economic and trade cooperation with countries around the world based on equality and mutual benefit.

"Such cooperation neither targets any third party nor is subject to interference or coercion from any third party", he said.

Beijing has repeatedly opposed unilateral sanctions. It also defied US sanctions against buying oil from Iran.

China, along with India, is one of the largest buyers of oil and gas from Russia. Much of China's imports are transported through pipelines crossing its land border.

According to official data, China's imports of Russian oil and gas amounted to $64 billion last year, and its imports from January to August this year crossed over $70 billion.

The bill passed by the US Senate last month, was approved by the House in a 262-159 vote on Wednesday and will now go to Trump to be signed into law.

It aims to punish Russia for continuing the war against Ukraine.