Beijing has strongly condemned new US export controls on advanced semiconductor chips to five nations, accusing Washington of economic coercion and disrupting global supply chains, just as US President Donald Trump prepares to attend the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

FILE IMAGE: US President Donald Trump attends a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2026. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Key Points Beijing has sharply criticised new US export controls on advanced semiconductor chips to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brazil.

The US Commerce Department issued the rule on Monday, citing a "higher-than-normal risk" of chip diversion to China.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Tuesday called the US move "economic coercion" and an abuse of export controls.

China's condemnation comes hours before US President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Shenzhen for the APEC summit, which begins on Wednesday.

The article also notes China's consistent opposition to the Quad grouping, which includes India, the US, Japan, and Australia.

On the eve of US President Donald Trump's visit to Shenzhen to take part in the APEC summit, Beijing has sharply criticised Washington for imposing new curbs on five countries for export controls on advanced semiconductor chips aimed at preventing them from being diverted to China.

US Imposes New Chip Export Curbs

The US Commerce Department on Monday issued an interim final rule titled "Addressing Remote Access to Advanced Semiconductors", stipulating that licenses will be required to export advanced semiconductors to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil.

It stated that these countries present a "higher-than-normal risk" of diversion of chips to China.

Reacting to the US ruling, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here on Tuesday that the move is yet another case of Washington overstretching the concept of national security, and abusing export control measures to interfere in normal trade and tech cooperation between China and other countries and go after China's high-tech industry.

"Such typical economic coercion and long-arm jurisdiction run counter to the common understandings between the two countries, harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, and disrupt global supply chains," he said.

"China will do what is necessary to firmly safeguard its legitimate and lawful rights and interests," he added.

China Condemns US Actions Ahead Of APEC

The strong condemnation of the US ruling by China came hours before Trump is scheduled to land in Shenzhen, which is hosting the 33rd Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting. The two-day meeting will begin on Wednesday.

The summit of the 21 countries acquired added significance as presidents of China, the US and Russia will hold a trilateral summit on Thursday for an in-depth exchange of views on safeguarding world peace and enabling strategic stability in major-country relations, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Geopolitical Tensions At APEC And Quad

Trump will travel from Manila to Shenzhen after concluding his participation in the ASEAN Summit, where he also took part in the Quad leaders' meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Australian and Japanese counterparts, Anthony Albanese and Sanae Takaichi, took part in the Quad meeting.

While Beijing is yet to react to the Manila meeting, China has consistently opposed the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia, terming it a strategic grouping aimed at countering its influence in the Indo-Pacific.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has in the past reiterated its opposition, saying that it is opposed to exclusive groupings or engaging in bloc confrontation.