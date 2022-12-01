News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » China needs to reflect on its own breach: India on drills near LAC

China needs to reflect on its own breach: India on drills near LAC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 01, 2022 20:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Thursday dismissed China's objection to the joint Indo-US military exercise near the Line of Actual Control in Uttarakhand's Auli, saying it did not give a veto to third countries on these issues.

IMAGE: Indian and US Army troops in action during the 18th edition of India-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas', at Auli, in Chamoli. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hitting back at China, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the joint exercises with the US in Auli has nothing to do with the 1993 and 1996 agreements with China.

"But since these were raised by the Chinese side, I must emphasise that the Chinese side needs to reflect and think about its own breach of the agreements of 1993 and 1996," Bagchi said responding to questions at the weekly briefing of the ministry.

 

"India exercises with whomever it chooses to and it does not give a veto to third countries on these issues," the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said.

The 1993 agreement deals with maintaining peace and tranquility along the LAC with China in the India-China Border Areas, while the 1996 pact was about confidence building measures in the military field along the LAC with China in the India-China Border Areas.

On Wednesday, China said it was opposed to the joint Indo-US military exercises and claimed that it violated the spirit of the two border agreements signed between New Delhi and Beijing.

The 18th edition of the India-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' is currently underway in Auli, about 100 km from the Line of Actual Control.

To questions on protests in parts of China against prolonged lockdowns and isolations to contain Covid, Bagchi said he would not comment on specific Covid strategies pursued by any country.

"We would hope that humanity as a whole is able to emerge fully from Covid at the earliest. But insofar as specific Covid strategies that each country may be pursuing, I might not like to get into that. Just like to hope that we are able to come out of Covid,' he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Yudh Abhyas Makes China Very Angry!
Yudh Abhyas Makes China Very Angry!
Opinion: Why US wants India-China conflict to simmer
Opinion: Why US wants India-China conflict to simmer
'Be prepared for China taking it to next level'
'Be prepared for China taking it to next level'
Why Tabu Can't Stop Smiling!
Why Tabu Can't Stop Smiling!
59.2% voting in Gujarat first phase of polls till 5 pm
59.2% voting in Gujarat first phase of polls till 5 pm
Will stand and fight again: Bilkis on rapists' release
Will stand and fight again: Bilkis on rapists' release
The Importance of Udhayanidhi Stalin
The Importance of Udhayanidhi Stalin
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

China has a problem with India-US drills near border

China has a problem with India-US drills near border

China will have 1500 N-warheads by 2035, says Pentagon

China will have 1500 N-warheads by 2035, says Pentagon

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances