Pakistan's Muhammad Zeeshan Ali has made history as the first foreign national to join China's crewed space programme aboard the Shenzhou-24 mission, heading to the Tiangong space station for a week-long scientific endeavour.

IMAGE: China launched its Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceship on Wednesday, carrying three astronauts, including Pakistan's Muhammad Zeeshan Ali. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Key Points China launched its Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceship on Wednesday, carrying three astronauts, including Pakistan's Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, the first foreign national in China's crewed space programme.

Ali will become the first foreign astronaut to visit China's orbiting Tiangong space station and will return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft after spending about a week in orbit.

The mission's objectives include crew rotation, routine station operations, scientific research, maintenance, public outreach, and payload tests, with over 90 experiments planned following an agreement signed in February 2025.

China operates its own Tiangong space station, which became operational in 2022, after being reportedly excluded from the International Space Station (ISS).

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal lauded the mission on November 25 as a source of national pride and a symbol of deepening China-Pakistan friendship.

China on Wednesday launched its Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceship carrying three astronauts, including Pakistan's Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, the first foreign national to participate in the country's crewed space programme.

The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, with officials declaring the launch successful minutes later.

The crew comprises mission commander and spacecraft pilot Tang Hongbo, flight engineer Wu Yi and Ali, who will become the first foreign astronaut to visit China's orbiting Tiangong space station.

Ali will return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft after spending about a week in orbit, while Chinese astronauts typically stay at the station for about six months.

The spacecraft is expected to dock with the Tiangong space station in about three hours.

Historic Mission Details

China built its own space station after it was reportedly excluded from the International Space Station (ISS) over concerns about the involvement of its military, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), in its space programme.

China is currently the only country operating its own space station, which became operational in 2022.

Tiangong is relatively small compared to the football pitch-sized ISS, where astronauts from several countries have conducted more than 3,000 experiments since its launch in 1998.

NASA plans to retire the ISS in early 2031, using a dedicated deorbit vehicle being developed by SpaceX to guide it into a controlled re-entry over the South Pacific, according to reports.

China's Independent Space Station

The Shenzhou-24 mission's main objectives include completing an in-orbit crew rotation with the Shenzhou-23 crew, maintaining routine station operations, conducting scientific research and carrying out maintenance, public outreach and payload tests, Chinese officials said.

The flight stems from an agreement the two countries signed in February 2025. More than 90 scientific experiments and technology tests are planned during the mission.

These will cover space life sciences, materials science, microgravity fluid physics, combustion science, fundamental physics, space medicine and new space technologies, the officials said.

Mission Objectives And Scientific Endeavours

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the mission a source of national pride and an inspiration for the country's youth.

"This is not just one astronaut's journey, but the journey of 240 million Pakistanis," he wrote on X.

He thanked Beijing for including a Pakistani astronaut and said the flight extended the two countries' close ties into space.

Pakistan Celebrates Space Milestone

Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said, "This morning, November 25, as Shenzhou-24 launched carrying Pakistan's first astronaut, Zeshan Ali, a new era was beginning in Pakistan's space programme.

"With him, the Pakistani flag is rising toward orbit, and with it, the hopes and aspirations of 260 million Pakistanis for technological advancement and space research are also soaring.

"From highways to information superhighways and now to space routes, Pakistan-China friendship and CPEC are rising even higher than the skies.

This is Pakistan's "flight" into space, and it is only the beginning of a bright and glorious future, God willing," he said.