HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » China, India fuel Ukraine war via Russian oil buy: Trump at UNGA

China, India fuel Ukraine war via Russian oil buy: Trump at UNGA

By Yoshita Singh
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 23, 2025 22:30 IST

x

China and India are the "primary funders" of the Ukraine war by continuing to purchase Russian oil, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday in his address to the UN General Assembly.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaking at the UNGA in. Photograph: ANI Photo/YouTube

The Trump administration has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on New Delhi as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on India by the US to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world.

"China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,

 

Trump said in his over an hour-long address at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

India has called the tariffs imposed by the US unjustified and unreasonable.

India has said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

In his address, Trump said that inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products and he wasn't happy about this when he found this out.

"Think of it, they're funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one? In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, then the US is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs, which would stop the bloodshed, I believe, very quickly."

Trump said that for those tariffs to be effective, European nations, all of you are gathered here right now, would have to join us in adopting the exact same measures. I mean, you're much closer to the city. We have an ocean in between, you're right there, and Europe has to step it up. They can't be doing what they're doing. They're buying oil and gas from Russia while they're fighting Russia.

It's embarrassing to them, and it was very embarrassing to them when I found out about it, I can tell you that. But they have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia, otherwise, we're all wasting a lot of time. So I'm ready to discuss this. We're going to discuss it today with the European nations all gathered in New York.

"Sure, they're thrilled to hear me speak about it, but that's the way it is. I like to speak my mind and speak the truth," he added.

Yoshita Singh New York
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Putin let me down, but India-Pak...: Trump again
Putin let me down, but India-Pak...: Trump again
Trump weighs fresh sanctions on India over Russian oil, says Rubio
Trump weighs fresh sanctions on India over Russian oil, says Rubio
India, US Fast-Track Trade Deal Talks
India, US Fast-Track Trade Deal Talks
Why Trump Has Waged A Tariff War Against India
Why Trump Has Waged A Tariff War Against India
Stopped India-Pakistan war, should get Nobel Prize: Trump
Stopped India-Pakistan war, should get Nobel Prize: Trump

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Tanuja's Top 10 Performances

webstory image 2

Pav Bhaji: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Brijendra Kala's 10 Favourite Co-Stars

VIDEOS

Cinema is the heartbeat of my soul: Mohanlal after Dadasaheb Phalke win3:23

Cinema is the heartbeat of my soul: Mohanlal after...

Prez Murmu confers Shah Rukh Khan with the National Film Award for the Best Actor in Leading Role for film 'Jawan'0:45

Prez Murmu confers Shah Rukh Khan with the National Film...

Prez Murmu confers Rani Mukerji with the National Film Award for the Best Actress0:57

Prez Murmu confers Rani Mukerji with the National Film...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV