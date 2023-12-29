News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » China appoints naval commander as defence minister 2 months after Li's ouster

China appoints naval commander as defence minister 2 months after Li's ouster

By KJM Varma
December 29, 2023 18:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

China on Friday named naval commander General Dong Jun as the new defence minister, two months after the summary dismissal of General Li Shangfu without any explanation.

IMAGE: China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu during the 20th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 2, 2023. Photograph: Caroline Chia/Reuters

China's top legislature, the National People's Congress, had confirmed Li's ouster in October.

 

Dong, the commander of the People's Liberation Army Navy, was appointed as defence minister by the NPC standing committee, official media in Beijing reported.

Dong, whose age is not known, has served in all major naval divisions in the PLAN.

Before becoming the navy's top commander in 2021, he served in the Northern Sea Fleet, now a regular player in joint drills with the Russian Navy, the Eastern Sea Fleet, which focuses on potential conflicts with Japan, as well as the Southern Command Theatre, which oversees the South China Sea, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The appointments for the top defence posts are cleared by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also the head of the central military commission besides being the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China.

Before Li, foreign minister Qin Gang was also removed without an explanation.

Qin was replaced by Wang Yi as foreign minister.

Earlier this year Qin succeeded Wang as the country's top diplomat.

The fates of both Li and Qin are not known.

Li had disappeared from the public eye in late August and no reason was given for his removal.

Li, who headed the country's missile force was the first Chinese defence minister to be placed on a US sanctions list -- because of arms sales from Russia -- and was the second government minister abruptly removed from his post this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
KJM Varma in Beijing
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rajnath avoids handshake with China's defence minister
Rajnath avoids handshake with China's defence minister
Is Xi Losing Control Over Power?
Is Xi Losing Control Over Power?
Why is Chinese defence minister visiting India?
Why is Chinese defence minister visiting India?
India's JN.1 tally rises to 169; Kerala tops table
India's JN.1 tally rises to 169; Kerala tops table
A record-setting year; markets surged by up to 20%
A record-setting year; markets surged by up to 20%
The Vimantal from Ramayan's era
The Vimantal from Ramayan's era
India fined, docked WTC points for slow over-rate
India fined, docked WTC points for slow over-rate
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Chinese def min missing, said to have been detained

Chinese def min missing, said to have been detained

After foreign minister, China sacks missing defence min

After foreign minister, China sacks missing defence min

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances