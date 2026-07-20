Children in uniform to senior citizens, thousands join CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' protest

Thousands of citizens, including students and the elderly, converged in Delhi for the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' protest, leading to significant clashes with police and parliamentary disruptions during the monsoon session.

IMAGE: School chilren, parents, elderly, many of them from other states, joined the CJP's Chalo Sansad protest, New Delhi, July 20, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/@CJP_for_India/X

Key Points Thousands participated in the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' protest in Delhi, aiming to march towards Parliament.

The diverse group of protesters included children, students, and elderly citizens, many travelling from other states.

Clashes erupted between protesters and Delhi police, involving tear gas, lathi-charge, and injuries on both sides.

The protest coincided with the first day of Parliament's monsoon session, causing disruptions and adjournments in both Houses.

Despite multiple barricades and police action, protesters persistently attempted to breach security and reach Parliament.

Children who sneaked out of their homes, elderly people who travelled across states and students holding placards were among the thousands who gathered in Delhi on Monday for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' protest.

By daybreak, central Delhi had turned into a sea of people, with protesters carrying flags and placards marching in groups and raising slogans as they moved through the roads leading towards Parliament.

Many carried backpacks after travelling overnight by train and bus, while others walked with umbrellas as rain lashed the city.

Around them, police in riot gear lined the roads, buses stood ready to detain protesters and long rows of barricades blocked every route leading to Parliament.

Police Confrontation and Injuries

As protesters moved towards Parliament, Delhi Police stopped them at several points using multiple layers of barricades.

The police fired teargas and resorted to lathi-charge near Parliament Street, Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan and other areas after the protesters attempted to push through the barricades. Both police personnel and protesters were injured during the clashes, while internet services were suspended in parts of central Delhi.

The march began from Jantar Mantar, where the CJP has been holding a sit-in since June 20, and coincided with the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

It also came as educationist Sonam Wangchuk remained hospitalised.

The crowd included schoolchildren, college students, parents and senior citizens. Some children came in school uniforms, while others wore cockroach costumes.

Protesters' Persistence Amidst Barricades

Many protesters took narrow lanes to evade police barricades, seeking shortcuts, hoping to get closer to Parliament after the main roads were sealed.

Even after being pushed back, protesters regrouped, waited near barricades and tried again to move ahead.

Some climbed over barricades while others sat on the roads raising slogans despite the rain and repeated police action.

Prakash, one of the protesters, alleged that the march was peaceful but the police used force against them.

"There are old people, they were collapsing... But the police did not stop," he said.

A few metres away, Sandeep, a student from Delhi, sat on the pavement with a bleeding head injury, alleging that he was struck during a baton charge near Parliament Street.

"They hit me on the head, and after that they dragged me here by force," he claimed.

"If we get scared, we would be called cowards. They are sending their own children abroad to study, but what about us?" he said.

Parliamentary Impact and Standoff

Inside Parliament, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments amid protests by Opposition members over the CJP-led demonstration. Outside, protesters and police remained locked in a standoff through much of the day as rain, slogans, sirens and repeated attempts to breach barricades defined the scene in the heart of the national capital.