Children Are The Tragic Victims Of War

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Rescue workers help to pull a Palestinian child casualty from under the rubble of a house. Photograph: Fadi Shana/Reuters

IMAGE: Children sob next to the bed of a Palestinian wounded in an Israeli strike at a hospital in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

IMAGE: A child wounded in an Israeli strike is assisted at a hospital in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian woman holds the same child after he is treated at the hospital. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

IMAGE: A wounded Palestinian girl sits in an ambulance in Rafah. Photograph: Arafat Barbakh/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinian children look on at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: The wife of Israeli military reservist Staff Sergeant Elisha Yehonatan Lober, 24, who was killed in southern Gaza during the ongoing ground operation by Israel's military in the Gaza strip, weeps at his funeral as she holds their baby at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers play chess near the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers play volleyball near the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier rests near the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier sits inside a military vehicle next to a plastic skeleton found in Gaza and brought to Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Journalists observe as smoke rises over Gaza, as seen from southern Israel. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers inspect a military vehicle near the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli youth, led by Israeli Scouts from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, rally in Jerusalem for the release of hostages being held in Gaza that were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians, who were detained by the Israeli army and said they were ill-treated, show marks caused by handcuffs, as they shelter in a school in southern Gaza. Photograph: Bassam Masoud/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com