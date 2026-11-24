The Supreme Court of India has unequivocally declared that the welfare of a minor is the paramount consideration in child custody cases, asserting that children are not mere possessions but individuals whose best interests must guide judicial decisions.

FILE IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that a minor's welfare is the paramount consideration for courts in appointing a guardian.

Children are not to be treated as "chattels" or "toys" for their parents, according to the apex court.

The court decided against separating two boys, aged 16 and 14, from their mother, with whom they have lived continuously since May 2014.

The father was granted visitation rights to meet the minors between 10 am and 2 pm on the second Saturday and Sunday of every month.

The ruling aims to ensure children develop an emotional attachment with both parents for balanced growth.

The welfare of a minor is the paramount consideration for a court while appointing a guardian, the Supreme Court said on Monday, observing that children are not mere "chattels" nor toys for their parents.

Supreme Court's Stance on Child Welfare

Dealing with a plea concerning the custody of two minors whose parents are divorced, the court said the children should not be separated from their mother, with whom they have developed a strong natural bond over the years.

Observing that the father also deserves the company of his children, who are the victims of a "fractured marriage", a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh said he would be allowed to meet the minors between 10 am and 2 pm on the second Saturday and Sunday of every month.

The bench said when the court is confronted with conflicting demands from the parents, it has not only to look at the issue on a legalistic basis.

"In such matters, human factors are also relevant for deciding the issues. It is often said that children are not mere chattels nor are they toys for their parents," it said.

Details of the Custody Dispute

The court was dealing with an appeal filed by the mother of the two boys, now aged 16 and 14 years.

The woman had challenged an October 2024 order of the Madras High Court that had affirmed a family court's order granting the custody of the boys to the father.

The apex court said the issue before it is whether the custody of the children, who have lived continuously with their mother since May 2014, should be transferred to the father, who is a natural guardian.

It noted that the marriage of the minors' parents took place in August 2009 and the boys were born in Madurai in July 2010 and May 2012 respectively.

The bench said the marital dispute led to the institution of four cases and a divorce case filed by the man was decreed by dissolving the marriage on the grounds of cruelty.

The top court, which interacted with the parties including the children, noted that the boys have clearly expressed their inclination to reside with their mother.

Upholding Child's Best Interests

"The welfare of a minor is the paramount consideration before the court while appointing a guardian. While doing so, the court has to keep regard to the age, sex and religion of the minor and the character and capacity of the proposed guardian," it noted.

The bench said it is well-settled that a court should be guided by the sole consideration of the welfare of the minor.

It noted that the parties are living separately since 2014 and their marriage stood dissolved in 2018.

The bench said the upbringing of the minors by the mother on her own, even after the divorce, does not appear to suffer from the absence of adequate love and care, and that she is taking care of their studies by ensuring quality education for them in good schools.

"In the facts and circumstances of the case, we are of the considered opinion that the children should not be separated from their mother, with whom they have developed a strong natural bond over the years, keeping into account the predominant criterion of paramount consideration of the welfare of the child," it said.

"Having said so, we also feel that the children ought not be denied the love and affection of the respondent-father, which is also essential to their proper and balanced growth," it added.

Ensuring Parental Love and Balanced Growth

The bench said the father shall be allowed to meet the children on the second Saturday and Sunday of every month, as directed by the family court, at the Gandhi Museum in Madurai between 10 am and 2 pm.

It said the mother would facilitate the exercise of visitation on such date and time as directed.

"The respondent-father would also be allowed to meet the children during Pongal and half-yearly vacations, either at the place of stay of the appellant or at the Gandhi Museum, Madurai, during the same timings, with prior intimation by the respondent to the appellant through telephone or WhatsApp messages," the court said.

It said the father should be ready and willing to share the future educational expenses of the children, if asked for by the mother.

"The arrangements made hereinabove are with the purpose and object to ensure that the children develop an emotional attachment with their father also in their life and the respondent-father also derives a sense of comfort and fulfilment towards his children with the hope that the children grow up as mature and balanced individuals," it said, while allowing the appeal.