Children among several dead after boat capsizes in Bihar

A tragic boat capsizing incident in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday evening has left several people, including many children, feared drowned in the Ganga river, prompting immediate condolences and financial aid announcements from top leaders.

IMAGE: Most of the deceased are minors who were traveling on the boat to attend the feast. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A boat capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday evening, with several people feared drowned.

Most of those on the ill-fated boat were children, though the exact number of deceased remains unconfirmed.

The incident occurred in the Raghopur police station's jurisdiction as people travelled to a feast across the river.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the tragedy 'deeply painful' and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's families and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also condoled the loss of life and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each deceased's kin.

Several people were feared drowned after a boat capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

According to sources, most of those on the ill-fated boat were children.

There was no confirmation of the number of the deceased.

The incident occurred under the Raghopur police station's jurisdiction in Vaishali district, as people were on their way to attend a feast in a village across the river, officials said.

Government Response And Aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the tragedy 'deeply painful', and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

'The loss of lives in the boat capsizing incident in Vaishali, Bihar, is deeply painful. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this difficult time,' Modi said on X.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, the prime minister said the local administration is assisting those affected.

'An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,' he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also condoled the loss of life in the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who represents Raghopur in the state Assembly, took to X to say, 'Most of those who drowned are children. Have urged the local administration to expedite rescue and relief operations.'

Despite repeated attempts, Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh was not available for comments on the incident.