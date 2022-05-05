News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Child rights body seeks action against Kunal Kamra for posting doctored video

Child rights body seeks action against Kunal Kamra for posting doctored video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 05, 2022 22:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought action against comedian Kunal Kamra for tweeting a "doctored" video of a boy singing a patriotic song in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Kunal Kamra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kamra/Twitter

The NCPCR also sought immediate removal of the video.

The child rights body, in a letter to Twitter's grievance officer, said a complaint was received by it regarding Kamra tweeting the "doctored" video of a minor singing a patriotic song to further his own political agendas.

 

"The Commission has taken cognisance of the complaint and is of the view that using minors for propagating political ideologies is a violation of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Further, the commission is apprehensive that using children for such promotional purposes is harmful and detrimental to their mental well-being," it said.

Therefore, the commission said, the video should be taken off the platform immediately and appropriate action should be taken against the official account of Kamra for posting such content.

Kamra had shared the purported video of Modi's interaction in Germany with the child but he replaced the song that the boy sang -- Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat -- with Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain.

The father of the boy has lashed out at Kamra, saying, "keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics and try to work on your poor jokes."

Reacting to it, Kamra said the video is in the public domain posted by a news organisation.

"The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also," Kamra tweeted.

Kamra, in another tweet, said the NCPCR has sought action against him for posting a "meme".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Supreme Court adjourns Kunal Kamra case for 4 weeks
Supreme Court adjourns Kunal Kamra case for 4 weeks
Won't apologise: Kunal Kamra on contempt charge
Won't apologise: Kunal Kamra on contempt charge
AG approves contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra
AG approves contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Kunal Kamra's Bengaluru shows cancelled after threats

Kunal Kamra's Bengaluru shows cancelled after threats

'No protection from jokes': Comic Kunal Kamra in SC

'No protection from jokes': Comic Kunal Kamra in SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances