Rediff.com  » News » Child rights body pulls up Twitter over Kunal Kamra's doctored video

Child rights body pulls up Twitter over Kunal Kamra's doctored video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 17, 2022 16:33 IST
The country's apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has summoned Twitter India's communications director on Wednesday for not submitting an action taken report against comedian Kunal Kamra for posting a "doctored" video of a boy singing a patriotic song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Germany visit earlier this month.

Photograph: Courtesy @kunalkamra88/Twitter

On May 5, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had sought action against Kamra for tweeting the "doctored" video.

The Commission has now asked Director, Twitter Communications India, to appear on Wednesday with the details of the action taken report.

 

"A letter in this regard was sent to your good offices dated 05.05.2022 calling for an ATR (action taken report) in the instant complaint within 7 days or receipt of the letter.

"However, no such ATR has been yet received by the Commission," the NCPCR said in the letter sent on Tuesday.

Kamra had shared the purported video of Modi's interaction in Germany with the child but he replaced the song that the boy sang -- Janmabhoomi Bharat -- with Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain, a Bollywood song about price rise.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
