In a significant intervention, a child marriage in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district was halted, leading to the booking of five individuals under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

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Key Points A child marriage was stopped in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on November 18.

Five people, including the 25-year-old groom, Sameer Biswas, were booked under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Non-profit organisations, including the Institute for Social Development and the Association for Voluntary Action, intervened to halt the marriage.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, penalises adult men marrying minor girls and those who solemnise, promote, or permit such marriages.

A child marriage was stopped in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district and five people, including the groom, were booked, officials said on Thursday.

Intervention By NGOs

The intervention was carried out by non-profit organisations, the Institute for Social Development and the Association for Voluntary Action, and the NGO partners of Just Rights for Children, a civil society network for protection of children.

A police complaint filed by Kiccha resident Bindu Vasini at Dineshpur police station states that at around 7 pm on November 18, information was received that a child marriage was taking place in the residence of Gautam Vyapari in Buksaura village.

When the civil society members reached the residence, they found the marriage of a 16-year-old girl taking place with a 25-year-old man named Sameer Biswas, son of Gopal Biswas alias Bhupal Biswas.

"It is requested that appropriate legal action be taken against them (families of both groom and bride). We will take the minor to a One Stop Centre for counselling," Vasini said in her complaint.

An FIR was registered under Sections 9 (penalty for male adult), 10 (solemnising child marriage) and 11 (promoting or permitting child marriage) of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Under the Act, girls below 18 years are considered children, and an adult man who contracts a marriage with a minor girl is liable for punishment. The law also provides for action against those who solemnise, promote, or permit child marriages.